‘The Chris Gethard Show’ Demonstrates How to Not ‘Give a Butt’ in New Music Video — Watch

In advance of a new batch of episodes, the show's house band The LLC has put together a fun new music video.

“The Chris Gethard Show” is back again, and the first thing it’s going to do is teach you how to say “I Don’t Give a Butt.” truTV is bringing the show back for 10 new episodes of improv and fun guests beginning in March, and the cast and crew are getting us excited with some music. The show’s house band, The LLC, has released a new music video called “I Don’t Give a Butt,” and it’s just as enjoyable and weird as the actual show.

Led by Hallie Bulleit and Bethany Hall, the song features questions like “What I say to dudes who try to mansplain / Some shit I already know?” and “What do I say when the invite says formal / But I’m not in the mood to dress up?” The answer, of course, is the title of the song (a phrase you’re now free to use in everyday conversation). The video also has no shortage of familiar faces, as show favorites from Murf to the Human Fish shows up to dance to the catchy tune.

Read More: Chris Gethard: How TV’s Most Unconventional Talk Show Host is Bending the Rules of Space and Time

The LLC, which includes some performers from the show’s beginnings at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade in New York, will be releasing new songs in March alongside the new episodes. You can check out the singles they released in November, “You” and “Never Said Never,” on Spotify right now.

A new, 10-episode batch of episodes will premiere on truTV on March 20. Until then, check out The LLC’s music video below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.