‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ Trailer: Netflix’s Space Thriller Debuts After the Super Bowl

The first trailer for the latest "Cloverfield" installment packs on the mysteries, as if you didn't already expect that.

You can guarantee a whole bunch of mysteries when a new “Cloverfield” movie debuts its first trailer, and “The Cloverfield Paradox” is certainly no exception. After months of anticipation and fan speculation, the trailer for the third entry in the “Cloverfield” universe has arrived and it’s a secret-filled stunner, and it’s set to debut on Netflix immediately following the game.

The film is directed by Julius Onah and centers on a group of astronauts who discover a particle accelerator that makes Earth vanish. The ensemble cast includes Daniel Brühl, Elizabeth Debicki, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and David Oyelowo.

“The Cloverfield Paradox” will be released after the Super Bowl. Watch the first trailer below.