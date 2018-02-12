‘The Florida Project’ Kids Pitch Their Dream Film Projects, Including An Emma Watson-John Boyega Romance

Brooklynn Prince is ready to make a Broadway-set romantic-comedy starring Emma Watson, Daniel Kaluuya, and John Boyega.

“The Florida Project” centers around a group of lovable kids who have no problem dreaming big, and the same could be said for their acting counterparts. The young actors Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, and Christopher Rivera recently joined “The Florida Project” distributor A24 for a group discussion about their dream film projects, and let’s just say these little kids have got major vision.

Prince, whose star turn as the troublemaker Moonee made her one of the breakthrough talents of 2017, told A24 she’s been cooking up a Broadway-set musical romance starring herself opposite Emma Watson and John Boyega. How’s that for a pitch? Watson proved her singing chops in Disney’s blockbuster live action “Beauty and the Beast.” Prince estimates the film will need a budget of “$14,000 or $1,400.” She wants to direct the film but fully expects to ask Sean Baker for lots of filmmaking advice.

“I would shoot it on Broadway Street, because it’s a Broadway story about a Broadway musical girl,” Prince said. “Elle Fanning is the star’s friend who babysits the child, I’m going to be the director, and be the little girl in it. I’m gonna have Emma Watson be the mother. And I’m gonna have Daniel Kaluuya be the funny person, like the Broadway star’s friend, I think, yeah, the costar on the show, on the Broadway musical. And, like, he’s always the funny one. And her love interest is going to be John Boyega. He’s my Man Crush Monday.”

Cotto, who plays Moonee’s best friend Jancey, wants to do something a little more grounded. She wants to make a drama about six young girls struggling in school with bullying and she’s already got the casting down flat. Expect several “Florida Project” reunions.

“Tom Hanks would be the teacher, Olivia [Rodrigo] would be the main character,” she said. “Brooklynn Prince would play her classmate. Bria Vinaite would play her aunt and Mela Murder would play her mother! Oh, and Willem Dafoe, he will be the principal.”

Rivera wants to make a zombie movie and he’s already got the title: “The Last Time on Earth.” The young actor would also cast Dafoe and Watson in roles.

“Willem would play my father. Because I’m so close to him and I like Willem Dafoe to be my dad,” Rivera said. “He protects me when the zombies come. He’s throwing food, like popcorn at them so they don’t eat the kids, like here! Here! Here, have those, have that chicken.”

Fortunately, A24 has already started the marketing for at least one of these three pitches.

EXCLUSIVE: First posters for @thebrooklynnk‘s LOVE STAGE starring Daniel Kaluuya, Emma Watson, John Boyega, Elle Fanning, and @thebrooklynnk pic.twitter.com/I4ctroKfeR — A24 (@A24) February 12, 2018

