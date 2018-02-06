‘The Good Fight’ Season 2 First Trailer: Christine Baranski Returns for Another Round of Courtroom War

The second season of CBS All Access' courtroom drama premiered this March.

“Star Trek: Discovery” may be the current poster child for streaming platform CBS All Access, but don’t forget “The Good Fight” was the network’s groundbreaking first original drama. “The Good Wife” spinoff series is returning for a new batch of episodes this March, and the courtroom bloodbath is just getting started.

The official Season 2 synopsis reads: “The world is going insane, and the Chicago murder rate is on the rise. Amidst the insanity, Diane, Lucca, Maia and the rest of the law firm find themselves under psychological assault when a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. After a copycat murder, the firm begins to look at its own clients suspiciously. Meanwhile, Diane battles with a new partner at the firm; Maia becomes tougher after her parents’ scandal puts her on trial; and Lucca is brought back into Colin’s orbit.”

Christine Baranski returns in the lead role of Diane and stars opposite Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Justin Bartha, and more. Tony winner and “Private Practice” star Audra McDonald joins the cast this season as Diane’s new rival.

“The Good Fight” Season 2 debuts March 4 on CBS All Access. Watch the official trailer below.