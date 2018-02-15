‘Incredibles 2’ New Trailer: Pixar’s Superhero Family Is Here to Show Marvel Who’s Boss

Brad Bird returns to Pixar for the highly anticipated sequel to his 2004 animated blockbuster.

The Parr family is back. Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer for “Incredibles 2,” which returns Bob, Helen, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack to the big screen 14 years after they first debuted.

“Incredibles 2” will be pick right where the original left off, with the Parr family facing off against the Underminer. The plot will focus on what happens to the family when Helen has to go off and save the world, leaving Bob at home to take care of the family. Actors Holly Hunter and Craig T. Nelson are reprising their voice roles, as is Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius/Frozone, and “Better Call Saul” fans will recognize Bob Odenkirk as the “tycoon” who wants to bring superheroes back.

Excitingly, the sequel brings Brad Bird back to the animation world following live action films “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” and “Tomorrowland.” “The Incredibles 2” will mark Bird’s third Pixar movie after “The Incredibles” and “Ratatouille,” both of which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

“Incredibles 2” opens in theaters nationwide June 15, 2018. Watch the trailer below.