‘The Last O.G.’ Trailer: Tiffany Haddish and Tracy Morgan Prove They’re Two of the Funniest People Alive

The latest TBS comedy, co-created by Jordan Peele, also picks up an April release date.

Jordan Peele and Tiffany Haddish have been having a great run lately. Now they’re bringing that momentum to TV.

TBS released a first look at “The Last O.G.,” a new comedy co-created by Peele and co-starring Haddish and Tracy Morgan.

Morgan stars as Tray, recently released from prison to find his world much different than the one he left behind 15 years ago. One big change is that his ex-girlfriend Shay (Haddish) is not only married, but raising two twin children he didn’t even realize he had.

The show also includes Cedric the Entertainer, along with Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, and Allen Maldonado.

This is Morgan’s first regular role on a TV show since “30 Rock” went off the air in 2013. Haddish can currently be seen in the hit summer comedy “Girls Trip” (and this glorious clip from truTV’s “Talk Show the Game Show”).

Watch the full trailer for “The Last O.G.” (including Morgan doing the full pre-tip LeBron chalk toss move) below:

“The Last O.G.” premieres April 4 on TBS.