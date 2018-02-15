‘The Lighthouse’: Robert Pattinson to Star in ‘The Witch’ Director’s Fantasy Horror Film Based on ‘Old Sea-Faring Myths’

Willem Dafoe will co-star in Robert Eggers' new film.

Robert Pattinson would like to live deliciously. To prove it, he’s starring alongside Willem Dafoe in “The Witch” writer/director Robert Eggers’ sophomore feature “The Lighthouse,” described as “a fantasy horror story set in the world of old sea-faring myths.” A24 will distribute the film, as it did “The Witch,” in partnership with RT Features.

“We are beyond excited to be partnering again with Rob Eggers, a true visionary and one of the great filmmakers of his generation,” A24 said in a statement. “This new script blew us away—it creates a totally unique and ambitious universe and manages to somehow feel scary, suspenseful, wondrous, and beautiful all at the same time. We can’t wait to work with Rob and his team, and our partners at RT Features, Parts & Labor, and New Regency, to help bring this story to life.”

Pattinson has been a staple of the festival circuit since the “Twilight” franchise ended, most recently working with Claire Denis on her upcoming “High Life,” the Zellner Brothers on “Damsel,” and the Safdie Brothers on “Good Time.”