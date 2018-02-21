Which The National Song Should Be the Title for Lead Singer Matt Berninger’s New TV Show?

Our picks for which tracks (aside from "Squalor Victoria" and "Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks") would lend themselves best to a series name.

The National lead singer Matt Berninger is currently developing a TV show based on his own life, according to Pitchfork. Following the “Crashing”/”Better Things”/”I’m Sorry” mold, Berninger would play a version of himself, as would his brother Tom. Working alongside Trent O’Donnell (creator of “No Activity” and the original Australian series that formed the basis for “Review”), the creative team for this new Berninger show would also include Matt’s wife Carin Besser.

What this show doesn’t have yet is a title. Since there’s a .001% chance it doesn’t take the name from one of The National’s songs, we thought we’d offer up our ideas for the series’ best prospective titles. Some of the band’s top songs don’t lend themselves well to a TV show. (“Empire Line” is objectively the greatest song of 2017, but it’s hard to see that being a title that would move the needle for audiences who didn’t already know what it was.) But even if they don’t exactly capture the tone of what this show ends up being, there are plenty with the potential to grab some eyeballs.

Read More:The 25 Best Movie Scores of the 21st Century

Either way, here is our humble proposal for the titles of shows we would watch, even if we knew nothing else about it:

25. “The Geese of Beverly Road”

24. “I Should Live in Salt”

23. “Lucky You” (Wait, no, this one’s taken.)

22. “Terrible Love”

21. “Guilty Party”

20. “Demons”

19. “Lemonworld”

18. “Bloodbuzz Ohio”

17. “Pink Rabbits”

16. “American Mary” (Shoot, this one’s taken, too.)

15. “Watching You Well”

14. “29 Years”

13. “Trophy Wife” (It will be in our hearts, always.)

12. “It Never Happened”

11. “I’ll Still Destroy You”

10. “Looking for Astronauts”

9. “Anyone’s Ghost”

8. “Start a War”

7. “Nobody Else Will Be There”

6. “Mistaken for Strangers” (Worked well the last time!)

5. “Slipping Husband”

4. “Murder Me Rachael”

3. “Fireproof” (Man, they really have taken so many of the good ones.)

2. “Mr. November”

1. “Fake Empire”

Granted, “Fake Empire” has also been taken — but by producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (“The O.C.,” “Runaways”) as the name of their production company. (Schwartz and Savage aren’t involved with this show, so that might create confusion if chosen. The duo named their shingle after the song in 2010.)

Still, if it’s not one of those last two, we’ll be legitimately surprised. No matter what, we’ll be watching.

Sign Up Stay on top of the latest film and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.