‘The Outsider’ Trailer: Jared Leto Becomes a Yakuza Killing Machine in Netflix Original

Because you always wanted to see Jared Leto enter the dark world of the Yakuza.

After taking on villainous roles in “Suicide Squad” and “Blade Runner 2049,” Jared Leto is finally ready to be a hero again, albeit a tormented anti-hero who must battle his dark side. Because of course. Leto’s new film is Netflix’s “The Outsider,” which brings him to Japan and turns him into a Yakuza killing machine.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “Set in post-WWII Japan, an imprisoned American soldier (Leto) is released with the help of his Yakuza cellmate. Now free, he sets out to earn their respect and repay his debt while navigating the dangerous criminal underworld.”

“The Outsider” debuts on Netflix March 9. Tadanobu Asano, Kippei Shiina, and Shioli Kutsuna co-star. Watch the trailer below.