Seth Meyers’ ‘The Post’ Parody Nails Dozens of ‘Newspaper Movie’ Trends (Like Those Pesky Copy Editors)

Of course he's blond and of course someone points out why those meetings on benches look super suspicious.

In what has become a yearly tradition for “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the show’s back with another riff on awards season films. Last year, with the ceremony on the horizon, the gang behind the funniest show in late night delivered “Oscar Bait,” which aside from leaving the indelible image of Meyers ugly crying at a kitchen table, presented a slightly different look at “Manchester by the Sea.”

Now, with “The Post” in contention for a handful of Oscars in a few weeks, the time has come for “Newspaper Movie,” which puts other journalism films (and seasons of “The Wire”) under the microscope. Among the tropes carefully recreated by a surprisingly thorough six-minute parody: urgent finger snapping, secretive folder passing, copious newsroom smoking, and an in-depth discussion of whether anyone really knows what “The Fourth Estate” is. (Oh, those jubilant pullquotes from print outlets!)

Also, it really makes you consider the acrobatics involved with that “confirming an appointment while grabbing your overcoat without strangling yourself on your phone cord” move. Bet that one took a few tries.

A group of people fiercely committed to a bit where the joke is 90 straight seconds of awkward silence? They’re the real heroes we need right now.

For your consideration….”Newspaper Movie.”

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

