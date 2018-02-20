‘The Push’ Trailer: Netflix Series Wants to Know If You Would Push Someone Off a Ledge

Britain's own "psychological illusionist" Derren Brown makes his U.S. debut with a twisted high stakes reality show.

Do you still shudder at the thought of hearing “The Weakest Link” host Anne Robinson say: “You are the weakest link… Goodbye”? If so, Netflix has another seriously twisted British reality show for you. It’s called “The Push,” and it sounds like the most messed up reality show since “Survivor” (or maybe that crazy Russian one that allowed murder). Arriving stateside via Netflix later this month, “The Push” is a social experiment show led by “psychological illusionist” Derren Brown. Using actors and elaborate scenarios, Brown tests the moral mettle of poor unsuspecting contestants by trying to manipulate them into committing murder.

Per the official synopsis: “Brown exposes the psychological secrets of obedience and social compliance. He expertly lifts the lid on the terrifying truth that, when confronted with authority, our natural instinct is to unflinchingly obey without question – to such an extent that even the most moral people can be made to commit the most horrendous acts, simply because they are told to do so.”

The details in the trailer are a bit unclear, but the frazzled contestant must hide a man who faints in an event hall just before a big auction. Eventually, a group of people (all actors) attempt to pressure him into pushing the man off a rooftop. “He’s a millionaire, he’s gonna make sure you go to jail,” says one of the actors. It’s like a nightmare version of “Candid Camera.”

Check out the trailer below: