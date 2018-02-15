‘The Rider’ Trailer: Chloé Zhao’s Cannes Prizewinner Isn’t Her First Rodeo — Watch

The film premiered at Cannes before making its way to Telluride and Sundance.

After impressing audiences at Cannes, Telluride, and Sundance and earning four Independent Spirit Award nominations, “The Rider” is finally making its way to theaters. Chloé Zhao’s drama was acquired by Sony Pictures Classics, which has just released the film’s first trailer. Watch it (courtesy of Vulture) below.

Here’s the synopsis: “After a tragic riding accident, young cowboy Brady (Brady Jandreau), once a rising star of the rodeo circuit, is warned that his competition days are over. Back home, Brady finds himself wondering what he has to live for when he can no longer do what gives him a sense of purpose: to ride and compete. In an attempt to regain control of his fate, Brady undertakes a search for new identity and tries to redefine his idea of what it means to be a man in the heartland of America.”

Tim Jandreau, Lilly Jandreau, Cat Clifford, and Lane Scott co-star in the film, Zhao’s second after “Songs My Brother Taught Me.” “The Rider” — which is up for Best Feature, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography at the Spirit Awards — arrives in theaters on April 13.