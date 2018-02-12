‘The Terror’: Ridley Scott Explains Why In the Arctic, No One Can Hear You Scream — Watch

The upcoming AMC drama, starring Jared Harris, Ciarán Hinds, and Tobias Menzies, promises tension and scares in an exclusive video.

Two Royal Navy ships are trapped in the Arctic. It’s below freezing, supplies and tempers are wearing thin… and something is out on the ice.

It’s no surprise that Ridley Scott is involved in AMC’s newest drama, “The Terror.” The latest tease for the series, featuring commentary from Scott and the show’s cast and crew on what to expect when it premieres, almost looks like “Alien” on ice: We get close-ups of frightened characters and glimpses of whatever is stalking them.

At its core, however, “The Terror” is a dramatic thriller. Based on the novel by Dan Simmons, the series follows the fictionalized account of Captain Sir John’s lost expedition into the Arctic Northwest passage. This, Scott says in this behind-the-scenes video, is what makes the story “doubly interesting.”

“It’s a very exotic tale based on fact,” he says.

What’s likely to make this mixture of fiction and fact work is the cast. Jared Harris (“The Crown”) and Tobias Menzies (“Outlander”) star in the series: With both being already accomplished theater and television actors, they’re just what “The Terror” will need to carry its heavy emotional weight.

The video also touches on the consequences of human hubris. Deciding to keep “pushing toward regions that do not want a part of you,” as executive producer and writer Soo Hugh says, is likely going to be one of the crew’s biggest problems as the series progresses.

That and the thing that’s killing them off.

“The Terror” premieres March 26 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. Check out the video below and exclusive photos of the cast in the gallery above: