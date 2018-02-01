‘The Week Of’ First Trailer: Adam Sandler and Chris Rock Are Dysfunctional Fathers in Netflix Comedy

Sandler returns to Netflix, but not in the good "The Meyerowitz Stories" kind of way.

Adam Sandler is coming off some of the best reviews of his career thanks to Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories,” which earned him a Gotham Award nomination for Best Actor, so naturally he’s going back to making more mindless Netflix comedies. At least he has Chris Rock on board this time. The two comedians team up for the father-of-the-bride comedy “The Week Of.”

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “The comedy tells the story of two fathers who are polar opposites (Adam Sandler and Chris Rock) and the dysfunctional hilarity that ensues when their families come together to celebrate the wedding of their children. They are forced to spend the longest week of their lives together and the big day could not come soon enough.”

“The Week Of” debuts on Netflix April 27. Watch the first trailer below.