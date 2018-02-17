The Weinstein Company Fires David Glasser ‘For Cause’ Amid Lawsuit From New York Attorney General

The board's vote was unanimous.

David Glasser, who was next in line to become CEO of the Weinstein Company under new ownership, has now been fired instead. The news comes after an announcement that Eric Schneiderman, the Attorney General of New York, had filed a suit alleging that Glasser failed to protect employees from Harvey Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual misconduct.

In a brief statement, TWC said simply, “The Board of The Weinstein Company has unanimously voted to terminate David Glasser for cause.” According to Variety, the board “blamed Glasser for failing to keep them in the loop about the investigation, and felt that he was playing both sides and angling for the top job under the new owners. The board also fired the law firm that had been handling the investigation on the company’s behalf.”

TWC’s future has been uncertain since Harvey Weinstein was first accused of sexual harassment, assault, and rape by numerous women late last year, leading to his ouster from the company (as well as the Academy, the Producers Guild of America, and the film industry in general). Several different groups have been in talks to buy the company, but no deal has been made official.