Milo Ventimiglia Forgives Crock-Pot in ‘This Is Us’ Super Bowl Commercial — Watch

“This Is Us” fans may hold a grudge against Crock-Pot, but Milo Ventimiglia doesn’t. The actor expresses his forgiveness toward the fateful kitchen appliance in a new Super Bowl ad set to air during the game tomorrow, which is sure to confuse anyone who’s never seen the show (a faction that may or may not include this writer). Watch below.

“In 2018, gathering with friends and family is not as easy as what it used to be,” he says. “The country is divided, and sometimes that can make it tough to find common ground. This year, I think we should all take a deep breath, find the ability to forgive and remind ourselves there is no difference so great that we can’t overcome it.”

The bit even comes with a hashtag: #CrockPotIsInnocent. “This Is Us” returns immediately after the Super Bowl tomorrow night.