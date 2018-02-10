‘This Is Us’: Jack’s Death Continues To Be Viewed By Millions, Days After the Super Bowl — Ratings Watch

Jack Pearson lives. The death of Milo Ventimiglia’s character on NBC’s “This Is Us” continues to be seen by huge audiences, even after its post-Super Bowl showcase. The initial airing of the show’s “Super Bowl Sunday” episode averaged 26,987,000 viewers; after three days of DVR and VOD usage, that number has gone up to 32,702,000.
That’s a new “This Is Us” series record for biggest L+3 total viewer lift, a record it had just set with the show’s Jan. 23 episode. That episode grew 5.379 million viewers overall (9.379 million to 14.758 million), while the Super Bowl episode grew 5.715 million.
Among adults 18-49, the Super Bowl “This Is Us” jumped in L+3 by 2 ratings points, from a 9.3 to an 11.3. That’s the most for the show since the Feb. 21, 2017 “This Is Us” also grew by +2.00 (2.50 to 4.50).
“This Is Us,” as an established hit, easily beat last year’s Super Bowl lead-out, which was the premiere of “24: Legacy” (6.8 adults 18-49 rating in L+3).
This year’s Super Bowl averaged 103,991,000 viewers — making it the tenth most-watched program in TV history, yet the lowest-rated Super Bowl since 2009.
In cable, Fox News’ coverage of the State of the Union address cracked the Top 25 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. And “This Is Us” also continues to lead Xfinity’s video on demand list.
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
Super Bowl LII NBC
|
33.5
|
33.4
|
2
|
This Is Us NBC
|
11.3
|
9.3
|
3
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|4.2
|
2.9
|
4
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
3.4
|
2.3
|
5
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
3.3
|
2.3
|
6
|
9-1-1 Fox
|
2.8
|
1.6
|
7
|
The Bachelor ABC
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
tie
|
Scandal ABC
|
2.1
|
1.4
|
9
|
Mom CBS
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
tie
|
Ellen’s Game of Games NBC
|
2.0
|
1.8
|
tie
|
Chicago PD NBC
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
tie
|
Will & Grace NBC
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
13
|
State of the Union 2018 Fox News
|
1.9
|
1.9
|
tie
|
Chicago Fire NBC
|
1.9
|
1.0
|
tie
|
Law & Order: SVU NBC
|
1.9
|
1.2
|
16
|
How to Get Away with Murder ABC
|
1.8
|
1.0
|
17
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
1.7
|
1.0
|
tie
|
S.W.A.T. CBS
|
1.7
|
1.0
|
tie
|
The Amazing Race CBS
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
tie
|
Life in Pieces CBS
|
1.7
|
1.2
|
tie
|
The Good Place NBC
|
1.7
|
1.1
|
22
|
Seal Team CBS
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
tie
|
Hawaii Five-0 CBS
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
tie
|
State of the Union Analysis Fox News
|
1.6
|
1.6
|
tie
|
The Blacklist NBC
|
1.6
|
1.0
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Total viewers ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
Super Bowl LII NBC
|
103.99
|
103.47
|
2
|
This Is Us NBC
|
32.70
|
26.99
|
3
|
The Big Bang Theory CBS
|18.45
|
14.70
|
4
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
16.07
|
12.92
|
5
|
Blue Bloods CBS
|13.01
|
9.32
|
6
|
State of the Union 2018 Fox News
|
11.88
|
11.72
|
7
|
Grey’s Anatomy ABC
|
11.74
|
8.94
|
8
|
Hawaii Five-0 CBS
|
11.36
|
8.57
|
9
|
Mom CBS
|
10.86
|
9.11
|
10
|
State of the Union Analysis Fox News
|
10.68
|
10.54
|
11
|
Chicago PD NBC
|
10.16
|
6.72
|
12
|
9-1-1 Fox
|
9.59
|
6.21
|
13
|
Seal Team CBS
|
9.32
|
6.65
|14
|
S.W.A.T. CBS
|
9.18
|
6.23
|
15
|
Chicago Fire NBC
|
9.08
|
5.67
|
16
|
MacGyver CBS
|
8.79
|
7.27
|
17
|
Life In Pieces CBS
|
8.54
|
7.11
|
tie
|
The Blacklist NBC
|
8.54
|
6.11
|
19
|
Criminal Minds CBS
|
8.37
|
5.42
|
tie
|
Ellen’s Game of Games NBC
|
8.37
|
7.58
|
21
|
Scorpion CBS
|
8.32
|
5.82
|
22
|
Kevin Can Wait CBS
|
8.24
|
7.28
|
23
|
The Amazing Race CBS
|
7.98
|
6.57
|
24
|
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials CBS
|
7.83
|
7.31
|
25
|
Law & Order: SVU NBC
|
7.72
|
5.49
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2
|
9-1-1
|
Fox
|
3
|
Shameless
|Showtime
|
4
|
The Good Doctor
|
ABC
|
5
|
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
|FX
|
6
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
7
|
The Resident
|Fox
|
8
|
The Big Bang Theory
|
CBS
|
9
|
The Alienist
|
TNT
|
10
|
Vikings
|
History
|
11
|
Married At First Sight
|
FYI
|
12
|
The Chi
|
Showtime
|
13
|
The X-Files
|
Fox
|
14
|
Grey’s Anatomy
|
ABC
|
15
|
Divorce
|
HBO
|
16
|
Will & Grace
|
NBC
|
17
|Young Sheldon
|
CBS
|
18
|
The Good Place
|
NBC
|
19
|
A.P. Bio
|
NBC
|
20
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
