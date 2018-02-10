‘This Is Us’: Jack’s Death Continues To Be Viewed By Millions, Days After the Super Bowl — Ratings Watch

The NBC drama enjoyed its biggest three-day DVR/VOD lift ever. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Feb. 4, 2018.

Jack Pearson lives. The death of Milo Ventimiglia’s character on NBC’s “This Is Us” continues to be seen by huge audiences, even after its post-Super Bowl showcase. The initial airing of the show’s “Super Bowl Sunday” episode averaged 26,987,000 viewers; after three days of DVR and VOD usage, that number has gone up to 32,702,000.

That’s a new “This Is Us” series record for biggest L+3 total viewer lift, a record it had just set with the show’s Jan. 23 episode. That episode grew 5.379 million viewers overall (9.379 million to 14.758 million), while the Super Bowl episode grew 5.715 million.

Among adults 18-49, the Super Bowl “This Is Us” jumped in L+3 by 2 ratings points, from a 9.3 to an 11.3. That’s the most for the show since the Feb. 21, 2017 “This Is Us” also grew by +2.00 (2.50 to 4.50).

“This Is Us,” as an established hit, easily beat last year’s Super Bowl lead-out, which was the premiere of “24: Legacy” (6.8 adults 18-49 rating in L+3).

This year’s Super Bowl averaged 103,991,000 viewers — making it the tenth most-watched program in TV history, yet the lowest-rated Super Bowl since 2009.

In cable, Fox News’ coverage of the State of the Union address cracked the Top 25 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. And “This Is Us” also continues to lead Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 Super Bowl LII NBC 33.5 33.4 2 This Is Us NBC 11.3 9.3 3 The Big Bang Theory CBS 4.2 2.9 4 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 3.4 2.3 5 Young Sheldon CBS 3.3 2.3 6 9-1-1 Fox 2.8 1.6 7 The Bachelor ABC 2.1 1.7 tie Scandal ABC 2.1 1.4 9 Mom CBS 2.0 1.5 tie Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 2.0 1.8 tie Chicago PD NBC 2.0 1.2 tie Will & Grace NBC 2.0 1.2 13 State of the Union 2018 Fox News 1.9 1.9 tie Chicago Fire NBC 1.9 1.0 tie Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.9 1.2 16 How to Get Away with Murder ABC 1.8 1.0 17 Criminal Minds CBS 1.7 1.0 tie S.W.A.T. CBS 1.7 1.0 tie The Amazing Race CBS 1.7 1.3 tie Life in Pieces CBS 1.7 1.2 tie The Good Place NBC 1.7 1.1 22 Seal Team CBS 1.6 1.0 tie Hawaii Five-0 CBS 1.6 1.0 tie State of the Union Analysis Fox News 1.6 1.6 tie The Blacklist NBC 1.6 1.0

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Total viewers ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 Super Bowl LII NBC 103.99 103.47 2 This Is Us NBC

32.70 26.99 3 The Big Bang Theory CBS 18.45 14.70 4 Young Sheldon CBS 16.07 12.92 5 Blue Bloods CBS 13.01 9.32 6 State of the Union 2018 Fox News

11.88 11.72 7 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 11.74 8.94 8 Hawaii Five-0 CBS 11.36 8.57 9 Mom CBS 10.86 9.11 10 State of the Union Analysis Fox News 10.68 10.54 11 Chicago PD NBC 10.16 6.72 12 9-1-1 Fox 9.59 6.21 13 Seal Team CBS 9.32 6.65 14 S.W.A.T. CBS 9.18 6.23 15 Chicago Fire NBC 9.08 5.67 16 MacGyver CBS 8.79 7.27 17 Life In Pieces CBS 8.54 7.11 tie The Blacklist NBC 8.54 6.11 19 Criminal Minds CBS 8.37 5.42 tie Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 8.37 7.58 21 Scorpion CBS 8.32 5.82 22 Kevin Can Wait CBS 8.24 7.28 23 The Amazing Race CBS 7.98 6.57 24 Super Bowl Greatest Commercials CBS 7.83 7.31 25 Law & Order: SVU NBC 7.72 5.49

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2018:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 9-1-1 Fox 3 Shameless Showtime 4 The Good Doctor ABC 5 The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story FX 6 Game of Thrones HBO 7 The Resident Fox 8 The Big Bang Theory CBS 9 The Alienist TNT 10 Vikings History 11 Married At First Sight FYI 12 The Chi Showtime 13 The X-Files Fox 14 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 15 Divorce HBO 16 Will & Grace NBC 17 Young Sheldon CBS 18 The Good Place NBC 19 A.P. Bio NBC 20 The Bachelor ABC

