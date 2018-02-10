Back to IndieWire

‘This Is Us’: Jack’s Death Continues To Be Viewed By Millions, Days After the Super Bowl — Ratings Watch

The NBC drama enjoyed its biggest three-day DVR/VOD lift ever. Also: Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Feb. 4, 2018.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia

“This Is Us”

NBC

Jack Pearson lives. The death of Milo Ventimiglia’s character on NBC’s “This Is Us” continues to be seen by huge audiences, even after its post-Super Bowl showcase. The initial airing of the show’s “Super Bowl Sunday” episode averaged 26,987,000 viewers; after three days of DVR and VOD usage, that number has gone up to 32,702,000.

That’s a new “This Is Us” series record for biggest L+3 total viewer lift, a record it had just set with the show’s Jan. 23 episode. That episode grew 5.379 million viewers overall (9.379 million to 14.758 million), while the Super Bowl episode grew 5.715 million.

Among adults 18-49, the Super Bowl “This Is Us” jumped in L+3 by 2 ratings points, from a 9.3 to an 11.3. That’s the most for the show since the Feb. 21, 2017 “This Is Us” also grew by +2.00 (2.50 to 4.50).

“This Is Us,” as an established hit, easily beat last year’s Super Bowl lead-out, which was the premiere of “24: Legacy” (6.8 adults 18-49 rating in L+3).

This year’s Super Bowl averaged 103,991,000 viewers — making it the tenth most-watched program in TV history, yet the lowest-rated Super Bowl since 2009.

In cable, Fox News’ coverage of the State of the Union address cracked the Top 25 in both adults 18-49 and total viewers. And “This Is Us” also continues to lead Xfinity’s video on demand list.

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

RATING

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

RATING

1

Super Bowl LII NBC 

33.5

33.4

2

This Is Us NBC

11.3

9.3

3

The Big Bang Theory CBS

  4.2

2.9

4

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

3.4

2.3

5

Young Sheldon CBS

3.3

2.3

6

9-1-1 Fox

2.8

1.6

7

The Bachelor ABC

2.1

1.7

tie

Scandal ABC

2.1

1.4

9

Mom CBS

2.0

1.5

tie

Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 

2.0

1.8

tie

Chicago PD NBC

2.0

1.2

tie

Will & Grace NBC 

2.0

1.2

13

State of the Union 2018 Fox News

1.9

1.9

tie

Chicago Fire NBC

1.9

1.0

tie

Law & Order: SVU NBC

1.9

1.2

16

How to Get Away with Murder ABC

1.8

1.0

17

Criminal Minds CBS

1.7

1.0

tie

S.W.A.T. CBS

1.7

1.0

tie

The Amazing Race CBS

1.7

1.3

tie

Life in Pieces CBS

1.7

1.2

tie

The Good Place NBC

1.7

1.1

22

Seal Team CBS

1.6

1.0

tie

Hawaii Five-0 CBS

1.6

1.0

tie

State of the Union Analysis Fox News

1.6

1.6

tie

The Blacklist NBC

1.6

1.0
Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback, (9) throws the ballSuper Bowl LII

Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles

Dave Shopland/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

Total viewers ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:

RANK

SHOW & NETWORK

LIVE+3
DAYS
DVR/VOD

WATCHED
LIVE/
SAME
DAY

1

Super Bowl LII NBC 

103.99

103.47

2

This Is Us NBC

32.70

26.99

3

The Big Bang Theory CBS

  18.45

14.70

4

Young Sheldon CBS

16.07

12.92

5

Blue Bloods CBS

  13.01

9.32

6

State of the Union 2018 Fox News

11.88

11.72

7

Grey’s Anatomy ABC

11.74

8.94

8

Hawaii Five-0 CBS

11.36

8.57

9

Mom CBS

10.86

9.11

10

State of the Union Analysis Fox News

10.68

10.54 

11

Chicago PD NBC

10.16

6.72

12

9-1-1 Fox

9.59

6.21

13

Seal Team CBS 

9.32

6.65
 14

S.W.A.T. CBS

9.18

6.23

15

Chicago Fire NBC

9.08

5.67

16

MacGyver CBS

8.79

7.27

17

Life In Pieces CBS

8.54

7.11

tie

The Blacklist NBC

8.54

6.11

19

Criminal Minds CBS

8.37

5.42

tie

Ellen’s Game of Games NBC

8.37

7.58

21

Scorpion CBS

8.32

5.82

22

Kevin Can Wait CBS 

8.24

7.28

23

The Amazing Race CBS 

7.98

6.57

24

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials CBS 

7.83

7.31

25

Law & Order: SVU NBC

7.72

5.49
Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

 

9-1-1: Peter Krause (R) in the series premiere episode of 9-1-1 airing Wednesday, Jan 3 (9:00-10:00PM ET/PT) on FOX. CR: FOX. © 2018 FOX Broadcasting.

“9-1-1”

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Jan. 29-Feb. 4, 2018:

RANK

SHOW

NETWORK

1

This Is Us

NBC

2

9-1-1

Fox

3

Shameless

  Showtime

4

The Good Doctor

ABC

5

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

  FX

6

Game of Thrones

HBO

7

The Resident

  Fox

8

The Big Bang Theory

CBS

9

The Alienist

TNT

10

Vikings

History

11

Married At First Sight

FYI

12

The Chi

Showtime

13

The X-Files

Fox

14

Grey’s Anatomy

ABC

15

Divorce

HBO

16

Will & Grace

NBC

17

  Young Sheldon

CBS

18

The Good Place

NBC

19

A.P. Bio

NBC

20

The Bachelor

ABC

