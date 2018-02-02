Thom Yorke Scores Short Film Featuring Ansel Elgort and Kate Mara Modern Dancing — Watch

The Radiohead frontman also composed the score to Luca Guadagnino's "Suspiria" remake, which is expected to be released this year.

Thom Yorke has composed an atmospheric new track for a short film starring Kate Mara and Ansel Elgort. Titled “Why Can’t We Get Along?,” the song features Yorke’s pretty falsetto over an ethereal electronic beat. The video is a collaboration for fashion label rag & bone, and features Mara and Elgort performing a spare modern dance. Shot in a dimly lit warehouse, the dancers interact with industrial elements as sculptural set pieces. In a slow-motion version of something that could have been a cut “Baby Driver” stunt, Elgort is gently rolled inside a metal pipe, or lowered slowly to the floor on an angled fork lift.

A variety of bodies help fill in the large open space, including dancers from American Ballet Theater, HipLet Ballerinas, Bulletrun Parkour, and Musical.ly star Kandi Reign. “Why Can’t We Get Along?” was co-directed by Benjamin Millepied, Aaron Duffy, and Bob Partington.

Yorke also composed the score for “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria” remake, which is expected to be released this year. His Radiohead bandmate Johnny Greenwood was recently nominated for an Oscar for his lush “Phantom Thread” score.

Check out “Why Can’t We Get Along” below.