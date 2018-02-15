Three Billboards Outside Grenfell, London: Campaign Seeks Answers to Tragic Fire Using Martin McDonagh’s Film

71 people were killed in a massive fire in June 2017 that tore through the Grenfell Tower block of public housing flats in West London.

A campaign group is taking inspiration from Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-nominated “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in an attempt to pressure Parliament for more answers about what caused the Grenfell tragedy. 71 people were killed last June after a massive fire destroyed the Grenfell Tower of public housing flats in West London. The tragedy also caused 70 injuries.

An inquiry into what led to the fire began in September 2017. Police and fireman said the fire could’ve been the result of a fridge-freezer malfunctioning on the fourth floor, but a campaign group is now seeking more concrete answers.

Three trucks have been traveling around London with signs plastered on each calling for justice for Grenfell. The signs are identical to the billboards Frances McDormand’s character puts up in “Three Billboards.”

The three Grenfell billboards read: “71 DEAD.” “AND STILL NO ARRESTS?” “HOW COME?” The color and font is the same as the billboards in McDonagh’s film. The trucks have been seen in Grenfell and parked outside of Parliament.

3 Billboards Outside Grenfell, London Listen to all our voices now; we demand #Justice4Grenfell Please Retweet pic.twitter.com/nHWkrGDWNz — Justice 4 Grenfell (@officialJ4G) February 15, 2018

Activists use ‘Three Billboards’ to make a powerful point about Grenfell Tower fire in London https://t.co/ddyj5Ndu6E pic.twitter.com/ikbXIK8RiJ — Mashable (@mashable) February 15, 2018