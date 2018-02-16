Three Billboards Outside Miami: Activist Group Slams Marco Rubio Over Gun Control Following Florida Massacre

The activist group AVAAZ is demanding answers from Rubio after 17 high school students were killed earlier this week.

The activist group AVAAZ is putting pressure on Senator Marco Rubio by taking some inspiration from Martin McDonagh’s Oscar-nominated drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” Three mobile billboards have been driving around the Miami area with signs reading: “Slaughtered in school.” “And still no gun control?” “How come, Marco Rubio?” The trucks made a stop near Sen. Rubio’s office in Doral, Florida, according to CNN.

The campaign is a reaction to the high school massacre that occurred in Parkland, Florida on February 14. 17 students attending Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were murdered by a teenage gunman, while dozens more were injured. Rubio, who is a staunch supporter of the NRA, made headlines in the massacre’s aftermath for saying tighter gun laws would not have prevented the tragedy.

“Florida has notoriously lax gun laws, and Rubio, who is supported by the NRA, has never attempted to reform them,” Emma Ruby-Sachs, Avaaz’s deputy director, said to CNN. “The senator ranks as one of the highest recipients of NRA contributions and has received an A+ rating from the NRA.”

“Today citizens are asking: How come Rubio refuses to protect our children?” she continued. “The senator has taken fire across the country for his toothless response to the shooting, calling it ‘inexplicable’. We called (that) ‘inexcusable.'”

The AVAAZ signs resemble the ones Frances McDormand’s character puts up in “Three Billboards” to demand answers for the rape and murder of her child. The Rubio billboards match the text and color of the billboards in the film. A similar campaign launched earlier this week in London, in which billboards appeared demanding answers of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.