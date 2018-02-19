‘Thy Kingdom Come’ Trailer: Surprise Terrence Malick Spinoff Film Focuses on Javier Bardem’s Priest From ‘To The Wonder’

Enough footage featuring Bardem was cut from "To The Wonder" that an entire new feature was made with it.

Terrence Malick is one of the most notorious filmmakers when it comes to cutting footage. Not even being a household name guarantees you a spot in the final edit of a Malick movie (just ask Adrien Brody, Viggo Mortensen, and more). The director’s 2012 drama “To The Wonder” stars Javier Bardem in the brief role of a conflicted priest. The theatrical cut of the film features Bardem more in voiceover as his character meditates on the nature of faith and love, but it turns out that a lot more footage of the actor was shot that never saw the light of day. Until now.

One of the films world premiering at the upcoming South by Southwest Film Festival next month is “Thy Kingdom Come,” which has been revealed as a surprise spinoff of “To The Wonder.” The 43-minute film features Bardem’s priest as he interviews different Oklahoma natives about what is troubling them most. The twist here is that the film is directed by Eugene Richards, not Terrence Malick.

A new profile of the film in The New Yorker sheds light on how the spinoff film was made. When Malick was shooting “To The Wonder” in 2012, the director invited Richards down to the Oklahoma set to help with Bardem’s portions of the film. Richards is a photojournalist known for his work documenting poverty, mental illness, and crack-cocaine addiction. Malick tasked Richards with finding real people in the Bartlesville, Oklahoma area for Bardem to interview in character as the priest, and Richards filmed each interview and found the conversations far more fascinating than originally intended.

“The basic question of ‘Tell me a little bit about yourself’ grew into something else,” Richard told The New Yorker about the interview sessions he filmed with Bardem.

“To The Wonder” was released two years later, and to Richards’ surprise a lot of the footage he shot with Bardem was left on the cutting room floor. Richards realized there was potential for a new project in the interviews he shot, so he petitioned Malick to give up the footage for his own use. When Malick finally did after a couple years, Richards edited the interviews together to create “Thy Kingdom Come.”

“Most people knew [Bardem] as the murderer in ‘No Country for Old Men,’” Richards said of filming the interviews. “A couple people knew him as Penelope Cruz’s husband. Some didn’t know who he was at all. And absolutely no one cared, in the end, who he was, except that he was there to listen.”

The film consists solely of a series of interviews between Bardem and real people. An elderly woman, for instance, speaks to Bardem about her happy marriage, while a mother remembers the night she fell asleep and her child drowned. Another woman tells Bardem about her sexual assault, while one interview subject is a former Ku Klux Klan member who speaks of his decision to renounce his past.

“Thy Kingdom Come” premieres at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival next month. Watch the first trailer for the project below.