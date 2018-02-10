Catt Sadler’s First Statement, Post-E! News: Women Should Refuse ‘to Accept Less than What We Deserve’

In a feature for Coveteur, the former E! News host writes about the pay disparity that led her to leave the network, and the immense support she has received after her departure.

In December 2017, Catt Sadler made a major statement by leaving her E! News hosting job, revealing in a blog post that co-host Jason Kennedy had been making double her salary for several years. Upon her departure, many stars like Jennifer Lawrence spoke out in support of her decision, calling for change in the midst of the #TimesUp movement. Now, in a feature for Coveteur, Sadler is reflecting on the response she has received following her decision.

“Most surprising, though, was the response from strangers all across the globe who somehow felt encouraged by my stand,” she writes. “Dozens and dozens of women sharing similar disappointment, frustrations, and outrage about their own work experiences and how they compared to those of the men.”

Sadler explains how she “didn’t start out on a crusade to be a voice for gender equality in the workplace.” She just wanted to do what was right and be transparent about why her treatment was unfair, knowing that it was important to herself to explain the decision.

In the piece, she also expresses her frustration with the response from NBCUniversal, which refused to pay her the same salary as Kennedy and justified it by saying it was “looking through a different lens.”

However, even though the situation was extremely frustrating for her, she appreciates the immense support she has received. She notes the many actresses on the Golden Globes red carpet who spoke up for her and for #TimesUp, and she ends the piece with a message of unity for women around the world.

“It’s awe-inspiring to witness Hollywood heavyweights organize and fight for what’s right in such a public way. Females in all industries are challenging the system and joining the movement,” she said. “Each day I hear from girls around the world, some still students, some just starting in the workplace, their mothers, their sisters, their cousins voicing their disapproval with the way things are and their hope for what is to come. This isn’t about one person, or a few —it’s about us. It’s about holding each other up as sisters, challenging the status quo, and refusing to accept less than what we deserve.”