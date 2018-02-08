Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer Are Inviting One Fan to Dinner Before the Oscars (and It Could be You)

"Call Me by Your Name" fans just have to make a donation to Chalamet and Hammer's charity of choice to enter to win the extremely awesome grand prize.

Ever want to have dinner with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Luca Guadagnino? Well here’s your chance.

Chalamet and Hammer have launched an Omaze campaign in which “Call Me by Your Name” fans can make a donation to the charity of their choice and enter to win a chance to attend the movie’s pre-Oscars dinner on Sunday, March 4. The winner will be flown out to Los Angeles for the dinner and receive a signed copy of “Call Me by Your Name.”

All you have to do to enter is make a donation to The Trevor Project or The Foundation for The AIDS Monument on the sweepstake’s Omaze page. The donation can be as little as ten dollars. The Trevor Project aims to end suicide among LGBTQ young adults and teenagers, while The Foundation is a campaign to raise $4.5 million to create and install The AIDS Monument, a permanent art project that will memorialize the devastation of AIDS on our nation.

“Call Me by Your Name” is nominated for four Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Chalamet, who is the youngest nominee in his category in nearly 80 years. Now’s your chance to get to celebrate with the cast and crew before the big show. Watch Chalamet and Hammer in the announcement video below.