Timothée Chalamet Is Worried He’ll be Autographing Peaches 50 Years From Now

Wherever Chalamet's career takes him after the Oscars, he'll never be able to escape the peach scene.

People have been asking Timothée Chalamet about masturbating into a peach since “Call Me by Your Name” first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2017. Over a year later, the peach is still an inseparable talking point when anyone is interviewing the 22-year-old actor, whose Oscar nomination makes him the youngest Best Actor nominee in early eight decades.

Chalamet recently stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and, lo and behold, the infamous peach was brought up once again. The actor still struggles to describe the scene in detail when speaking in front of a live studio audience: “There’s a scene where…I don’t know how to describe this. There’s a peach. In life one has to explore sometimes, and the exploration commences.”

You’d think after awhile Chalamet would get a little tired about talking about peaches, and it turns out that’s the case. The actor joked to Kimmel that he’s very worried he’ll be forced to talk about the peach for the rest of his career, but that’s what happens when a scene becomes so iconic.

“I’m worried 50 years I’ll be signing peaches behind a desk,” Chalamet quipped. Kimmel asked if this was Chalamet’s version of hell, and the actor humorously nodded. The two continued the joke by envisioning an older Chalamet signing peaches on the side of the road while an older Armie Hammer drives by in his Bentley.

If Chalamet wins the Best Actor Oscar, he’ll become the youngest winner ever in the category. The Oscars air Sunday, March 4.