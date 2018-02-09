Timothée Chalamet is ‘The King’: Oscar Nominee to Play King Henry V in David Michôd’s Netflix Film

Chalamet is heading to the 14th century for what is surely his most ambitious role to date.

Timothée Chalamet is set to star in David Michôd’s “The King,” where the breakout actor will take on the title role of King Henry V. The casting marks yet another high profile role or Chalamet since earning an Oscar nomination for Best Actor earlier this year, making him the youngest nominee in the category in nearly 80 years. Chalamet has already won numerous prizes for his star-making turn in Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me by Your Name.”

“The King” follows Henry V after his brother his killed in battle before his coronation. The death forces young Henry to rise to the occasion and lead England against a potential war with France. The movie marks Michôd’s second Netflix movie following the Brad Pitt-starring “War Machine.” Pitt’s production company, Plan B, is producing “The King.” Actor Joel Edgerton co-wrote the script with Michôd.

Chalamet will begin production on “The King” this June. He’s also set to appear in a lead role opposite Steve Carell in Amazon Studios’ “Beautiful Boy,” directed by Felix Von Groeningen.