Tommy Wiseau Wants to Play the Joker, and There’s Already a Trailer for It — Watch

You're tearing me apart, Batman!

In a move that’s sure to hurt Joaquin Phoenix’s chances of landing the role, Tommy Wiseau has declared his intention to play the Joker in a standalone film being directed by Todd Phillips. The writer, director, and star of “The Room,” whose efforts to make what many consider to be the worst movie ever made were chronicled in “The Disaster Artist,” responded to the news of the new movie by tweeting, “Todd. DM me.”

If that weren’t clear enough, Wiseau followed up with a second tweet: “Yes ! I want to be THE JOKER !” Batman’s nemesis has been played by many actors over the years, with Jack Nicholson setting the standard in Tim Burton’s “Batman” and Heath Ledger winning a posthumous Oscar for taking the character to new heights in Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight; Jared Leto portrayed the Joker in “Suicide Squad,” with neither the movie nor his performance winning as much acclaim as their predecessors.

Some enterprising young soul has already made a trailer for Wiseau’s Joker, because of course, and we present it to you now without further comment: