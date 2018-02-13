‘Trust’ Trailer: Let Cowboy Hat-Wearing Brendan Fraser Explain the Better Version of the Getty Kidnapping Story

FX brings the best use of "Fiddler on the Roof" since...well, "Fiddler on the Roof." (And just look at that hat!)

It’s hard to believe that a month ago, when we got our last look at the upcoming FX series “Trust,” that the dominant story was whether or not “All the Money in the World” would crowd out the TV drama trying to tell the same story of the Getty kidnapping saga of 1973.

Well, the one thing those doubters didn’t count on was Brendan Fraser. He’s wearing a cowboy hat and he’s ready to fix everything. Fraser is playing Getty employee Fletcher Chase who, in this non-Wahlberg version of the story, talks directly to the audience.

(If you want further proof how great he’s going to be in this show, look at this clip that FX posted a few days ago. He’s explaining to a guy how to kill someone with a pencil. It’s tremendous.)

For anyone worried that “Trust” will ignore the other pivotal members in the real-life Getty drama, this new look has significant glimpses of the Getty patriarch himself (Donald Sutherland), the younger Getty whose capture started this whole thing (Harris Dickinson), and Getty III’s mother (Hilary Swank). There’s also Michael Esper, Anna Chancellor, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley, and Luca Marinelli. But most importantly, it has Brendan Fraser.

Watch the full trailer (including the best use of Topol in decades) below:

“Trust” premieres Sunday, March 26 on FX.

