‘Ugly Delicious’ Trailer: In David Chang’s Netflix Series, Food Doesn’t Have to Be Pretty to Be Good — Watch

The show is available to stream on February 23.

Netflix has released the trailer for “Ugly Delicious,” a new docuseries starring famed restaurateur David Chang (Momofuku) as he and Oscar-winning producer Morgan Neville set out to prove that food needn’t be aesthetically pleasing in order to taste good. Watch below.

Here be the synopsis: “Chang, along with other renowned chefs, industry leaders and celebrity guests, including Jimmy Kimmel, Chef René Redzepi and legendary writer Ruth Reichl, come together to debate and define comfort food as a vehicle to discuss cultural and political issues around the world and explore the cultural traditions, flavors, and shared experiences that unite us all. Throughout the docu-series, food is ultimately used as a bridge between different cultures, providing a way for others to relate to one another through shared life experiences through one important ingredient: food. More than just a food show, ‘Ugly Delicious’ identifies ways to break down cultural barriers, tackle the misconceptions around food and its aesthetics, and bring to light the cultural traditions and stories that are often not told.”

“Ugly Delicious” premieres on Netflix on February 23.