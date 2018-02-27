Uma Thurman Has A Message for Weinstein: ‘There’s No One I Wish to Get Due Process More Than Him’

Thurman joined Seth Meyers for her first television interview following the revelation of her "Kill Bill" car crash and Weinstein's coverup.

Uma Thurman joined Seth Meyers on the February 26 episode of “Late Night” to give her first television interview since the publication of her profile in The New York Times. The story revealed Thurman’s experience avoiding sexual harassment from Harvey Weinstein in his London hotel room, and it included a story about a car crash on the set of “Kill Bill” that nearly killed her. Thurman said Weinstein led a coverup following the car crash and prevented her from seeing the footage and filing a lawsuit for nearly 15 years.

“You’ve gotta be a citizen, and you can’t leave people alone holding the bag of truth by themselves,” Thurman said about her decision to go public with her own Weinstein story. The actress had teased for months that she had her own experiences with the disgraced studio mogul, but she waited until she was less angry and could properly put her words together.

Thurman kept the discussion around Weinstein short during her appearance on “Late Night,” although she did end with one final line: “There’s no one I wish to get due process more than him.”

The actress is currently wrapping up her run in the Broadway play “The Parisian Woman.” Watch Thurman’s appearance on “Late Night” in the video below.