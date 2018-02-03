Uma Thurman Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Assault: ‘He Tried to Expose Himself’

"It was such a bat to the head," she recalls.

After only alluding to it over the last few months, Uma Thurman has spoken in detail about what occurred between her and Harvey Weinstein. In an extensive New York Times interview, the actress accuses the disgraced former executive of sexually assaulting her and threatening to end her career.

The first time this happened, Thurman alleges, was in a London hotel room. “It was such a bat to the head. He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things,” she recalls. “But he didn’t actually put his back into it and force me. You’re like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard. I was doing anything I could to get the train back on the track. My track. Not his track.”

Thurman says she received a “vulgar bunch of roses” from Weinstein the following day and chose to confront him about what had happened. It didn’t end well. After telling him that “If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you,” Thurman says she has no further memory of the incident.

Ilona Herman, a makeup artist and longtime friend of Thurman’s who was waiting for her, fills in some of the details: “She was very disheveled and so upset and had this blank look. Her eyes were crazy and she was totally out of control. I shoveled her into the taxi and we went home to my house. She was really shaking.” Read the full story here.