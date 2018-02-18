‘Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1’ Trailer: It’s Gotta Be the Shoes in This Documentary About Michael Jordan’s Sneakers — Watch

Our first look at Dexton Deboree's film dropped during All-Star Weekend.

If you’ve watched basketball at any point in the last 30 years, you know that sneakers are serious business. We largely have Michael Jordan and the Air Jordans to thank for that, though the development hasn’t always been a positive one. The new film “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” looks set to explore that dynamic, and its first trailer dropped last night during All-Star Weekend. Watch below.

The film explores “the dynamic journey of the Air Jordan 1 shoe and its role in disrupting the NBA, changing the game of basketball, birthing sneaker culture and influencing a social and cultural revolution in sports, music, fashion, art, social behavior and, of course, sneakers.”

“The AJ1 is more than a shoe. It’s a symbol of a much greater meaning across genders, race, geography and time,” said writer/director Dexton Deboree in a statement. “Now more than ever, what this shoe represents, its impact on society and its role in really creating, defining and redefining a lot of our modern culture makes it a story that has to be told.”

Michael B Jordan, Spike Lee, DJ Khaled, Lena Waithe, and Anthony Anderson are among the interviewees. “Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1” will be released on July