‘Uncle Drew’ Trailer: Kyrie Irving’s Film Debut Is ‘Space Jam’ Meets ‘The Nutty Professor’ — Watch

The NBA star is taking his popular commercial character to the cineplex.

1 hour ago

Kyrie Irving Uncle Drew

Kyrie Irving in “Uncle Drew”

Summit Entertainment/screencapped

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is about to star in his first film, “Uncle Drew,” an ensemble comedy that drafted current and former basketball greats to play geriatrics. Irving — a 25-year-old onetime Rookie of the Year and NBA Champion — debuted the Uncle Drew character in a 2012 commercial for Pepsi Max. The ad has now been viewed on YouTube more than 51 million times; as of October 2016, it was the most-viewed basketball-related clip in the website’s history.

Set in Harlem, the film opens with a dejected Dax (Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”), who squandered his life’s savings assembling a street ball team lured away by his foe (Nick Kroll). Eyeing a tournament cash prize, he takes legendary player Uncle Drew on a cross-country journey to round-up his courtmates of yore. These roles are filled by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, his Orlando Magic teammate Chris Webber, Indiana Pacers icon Reggie Miller, four-time Olympic gold medalist Lisa Leslie, and Nate Robinson, an NBA veteran currently playing in Venezuela.

“Girls Trip” scene stealer and 18-minute speech-giver Tiffany Haddish also co-stars, and the soundtrack will feature tracks by ASAP Rocky and Gucci Mane.

Directed by Charles Stone III (“Drumline”) from a script by Jay Longino, “Uncle Drew” will be released by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment on June 29. Sports Illustrated revealed their actors on Twitter this September.

Watch the trailer below.

