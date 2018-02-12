‘Unsane’ First Clip: Claire Foy Is Trapped in Steven Soderbergh’s iPhone-Shot Mental Institution — Watch

Soderbergh is going to mess with all of our minds in "Unsane."

New footage has arrived from Steven Soderbergh’s “Unsane,” and let’s just say the director’s new psychological thriller is destined to mess with all of our minds. “The Crown” award winner Claire Foy stars in the movie, which has garnered attention for following in the footsteps of Sean Baker’s “Tangerine” by being filmed entirely on an iPhone.

“Unsane” stars Foy as a young woman involuntarily committed to a mental institution. Soderbergh’s iPhone gets up close and personal with Foy in the scene below, creating a claustrophobic intensity that is sure to be one of the defining elements of the movie. Juno Temple and Jay Pharaoh co-star.

“Unsane” will be released in theaters March 23 after premiering at the Berlin Film Festival later this month. Watch the first official clip below.