Uwe Boll Accuses Paul Thomas Anderson of Ripping Off His ‘BloodRayne’ Poster for ‘Phantom Thread’

“Phantom Thread” is one of 2017’s most acclaimed films, with near-unanimous praise from critics and a slew of Oscar nominations to show for it. One person who isn’t impressed with the fashion-world period piece is Uwe Boll, who’s taken to Twitter to accuse Paul Thomas Anderson of basing the film’s poster on the one-sheet for Boll’s movie “BloodRayne.”

“I wouldn’t have believed it but Paul Thomas Anderson is giving us a verifiable ‘fuck you’ after I criticized Phantom Thread on Uwe Boll: RAW… look at this poster. That’s not a coincidence,” tweeted the director. It’s an odd accusation, given that the design almost certainly came out before the film itself — and thus before Boll had a chance to see and criticize it — as well as the fact that directors don’t often design the posters for their own movies.

Boll, best known for his video-game adaptations, isn’t as much of a critical darling — his work has often been panned, leading him to challenge his critics to boxing matches.

Below are the two posters.