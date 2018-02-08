‘Venom’ First Trailer: Tom Hardy is Ready to Unleash His R-Rated Superhero

Ruben Fleisher directs Hardy, Michelle Williams, and Riz Ahmed in one of the most anticipated tentpoles of the year.

From here on out, nobody is going to associate Eddie Brock on the big screen with Topher Grace. Sony has debuted the first trailer for “Venom” and Tom Hardy makes it clear he’s the only version of Brock/Venom the movies will ever need again. Grace played the character in a supporting role in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man 3,” but now the villain turned anti-hero gets the big screen for himself.

“Venom” takes inspiration from both the “Lethal Protector” and “Planet of the Symbiotes” comic books as it tells the story of Brock’s push-and-pull relationship with the evil symbiote while living in San Francisco.

“I give you my word of honor that I’m going to do everything that I can to deliver the best Venom that I possibly can muster,” Hardy told the crowd at Brazil Comic Con earlier this year.

Sony will release “Venom” in theaters nationwide October 5. Watch the trailer below.