VES Awards 2018: ‘War for the Planet of the Apes,’ ‘Coco’ Win Top VFX Prizes

Matt Reeves' "Apes" finale eyes the Oscar after beating "Blade Runner 2049" Tuesday night at the 16th VES Awards.

“War for the Planet of the Apes” from Weta Digital could well be on its way to the elusive VFX Oscar after winning four VES trophies Tuesday night at the Beverly Hilton (including the top feature prize). Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” won for supporting VFX, Pixar’s “Coco” earned four awards (including VFX for animation), and “Game of Thrones” took home five awards (including VFX for TV).

The “Apes” finale, directed by Matt Reeves, benefited from a Shakespearean performance from Andy Serkis as Caesar, with Weta working its wizardry in much harsher conditions for the performance-captured animation. Not surprisingly, “Apes” additionally won for Caesar, the effects simulations for the thrilling avalanche, and compositing. However, although both “Rise” and “Dawn” captured VES prizes, neither won the Oscar, so “War” is not a certainty in its race with “Blade Runner 2049.”

Pixar

Speaking of which, Denis Villeneuve’s “Blade Runner” sequel won two awards for the brutal LA environment and the model of LAPD Headquarters.

“Coco,” the animated Oscar frontrunner, also took home prizes for the skeleton Hector, the City of the Dead environment, and effects simulations.

The biggest loser was “The Last Jedi,” which marked the second year in a row that “Star Wars” was shut out after taking the VES award for “The Force Awakens.” But Luke Skywalker’s Mark Hamill made a surprise appearance to hand out the final award to “War.”

Oscar winner Jon Favreau (“The Jungle Book”) scored the VES Lifetime Achievement Award, and four-time Oscar winner Joe Letteri, Weta’s senior VFX supervisor, earned the Georges Méliès Award.

Winners of the 16th Annual VES Awards are as follows:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Joe Letteri

Ryan Stafford

Daniel Barrett

Dan Lemmon

Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Dunkirk”

Andrew Jackson

Mike Chambers

Andrew Lockley

Alison Wortman

Scott Fisher

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Coco”

Lee Unkrich

Darla K. Anderson

David Ryu

Michael K. O’Brien

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall”

Joe Bauer

Steve Kullback

Chris Baird

David Ramos

Sam Conway

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Black Sails; XXIX”

Erik Henry

Terron Pratt

Yafei Wu

David Wahlberg

Paul Dimmer

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Assassin’s Creed Origins”

Raphael Lacoste

Patrick Limoges

Jean-Sebastien Guay

Ulrich Haar

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich”

Diarmid Harrison-Murray

Tomek Zietkiewicz

Amir Bazazi

Martino Madeddu

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Avatar: Flight of Passage”

Richard Baneham

Amy Jupiter

David Lester

Thrain Shadbolt

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar”

Dennis Yoo

Ludovic Chailloleau

Douglas McHale

Tim Forbes

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Coco”; Hèctor

Emron Grover

Jonathan Hoffman

Michael Honsel

Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Game of Thrones”; “The Spoils of War”; Drogon Loot Train Attack

Murray Stevenson

Jason Snyman

Jenn Taylor

Florian Friedmann

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Samsung; “Do What You Can’t”; Ostrich

David Bryan

Maximilian Mallmann

Tim Van Hussen

Brendan Fagan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Blade Runner 2049”; Los Angeles

Chris McLaughlin

Rhys Salcombe

Seungjin Woo

Francesco Dell’Anna

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

“Coco”; City of the Dead

Michael Frederickson

Jamie Hecker

Jonathan Pytko

Dave Strick

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Game of Thrones:”; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Daniel Villalba

Antonio Lado

José Luis Barreiro

Isaac de la Pompa

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”; Groot Dance/Opening Fight

James Baker

Steven Lo

Alvise Avati

Robert Stipp

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Blade Runner 2049”; LAPD Headquarters

Alex Funke

Steven Saunders

Joaquin Loyzaga

Chris Menges

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

David Caeiro Cebrián

Johnathan Nixon

Chet Leavai

Gary Boyle

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Coco”

Kristopher Campbell

Stephen Gustafson

Dave Hale

Keith Klohn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Game of Thrones”; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction

Thomas Hullin

Dominik Kirouac

Sylvain Nouveau

Nathan Arbuckle

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

“War for the Planet of the Apes”

Christoph Salzmann

Robin Hollander

Ben Warner

Beck Veitch

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Game of Thrones”; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack

Dom Hellier

Thijs Noij

Edwin Holdsworth

Giacomo Matteucci

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Samsung; “Do What You Can’t”; Ostrich

Michael Gregory

Andrew Roberts

Gustavo Bellon

Rashabh Ramesh Butani

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Hybrids”

Florian Brauch

Romain Thirion

Matthieu Pujol

Kim Tailhades

