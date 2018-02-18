Watch the 2018 BAFTA Awards: Live Stream Online

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts honor the very best of cinema from the past year, and you can watch it live.

The BAFTA Awards are here once again, and the very best of both Hollywood and the U.K. are swooping into the Royal Albert Hall for the British awards show. This year, however, there’s one notable change behind the podium. While the ceremony has always been hosted by Stephen Fry in the past, this year Joanna Lumely (that’s Patsy to you, sweetie) will host the awards ceremony, which airs on BBC America at 8pm ET.

Much like the Oscars, “The Shape of Water” led the way with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director and Best Actress. “Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” both racked up nine nominations each, including Best Actor for Gary Oldman and Best Actress for Frances McDormand. “Dunkirk” also picked up eight nominations, while “I, Tonya” surprised with five.

The show can be live streamed by logging into your cable provider, but there will not be a public broadcast of the ceremony, which is aired as an edited version several after the show has ended. The BAFTA Facebook page will be live streaming from the red carpet, which you can watch in the embedded video below.

The red carpet live stream begins at 11:30AM ET. The awards show begins on BBC America at 8pm ET.