‘Welcome the Stranger’ Trailer: Riley Keough and Caleb Landry Jones Are Twisted Lovers in Justin Kelly’s Creepy New Thriller

The latest from the "I Am Michael" and "King Cobra" filmmakers tracks an ill-fated family visit in an appropriately remote locale.

It’s clear from the start that something is not quite right in this first trailer for Justin Kelly’s (“I Am Michael,” “King Cobra”) latest outing, “Welcome the Stranger,” a twisty (and twisted) new thriller about the limits of family bonding. The film stars Caleb Landry Jones and Abbey Lee as estranged siblings who reunite at a remote country home, before everything devolves into an unsettling and dark drama in which nothing is actually as it seems. Added bonus: Riley Keough as Jones’ girlfriend, intriguingly billed as “strange.” Strange, how?

Per the film’s official synopsis, “Alice arrives unannounced at her estranged brother Ethan’s house in an attempt to reconcile, but bizarre visions, the return of his strange girlfriend, and Alice’s paranoia and suspicion force the siblings to cling onto reality amidst mysterious circumstances.”

That paranoia and distance is creatively expressed in the film’s newest trailer. Bolstered by striking imagery and the growing sense that something terrible is just around the corner, Kelly’s thriller looks to have plenty of secrets to spare. Strange, huh?

The film will hit digital release on March 20. Check out our exclusive trailer for “Welcome the Stranger” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.