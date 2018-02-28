Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ Soundtrack Revealed, Includes Music From Kurosawa’s ‘Seven Samurai’ and ‘Drunken Angels’

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is officially less than one month away from opening in select theaters, and if the ecstatic first reviews out of the Berlin Film Festival weren’t enough to get you excited, then the official soundtrack reveal certainly should. In addition to Alexandre Desplat’s original score, the “Isle of Dogs” soundtrack includes songs used by none other than Akira Kurosawa in films like “Seven Samurai” and “Drunken Angels.”
Anderson had said form the very beginning that Kurosawa would be a heavy influence on his second stop-motion effort, and the official soundtrack really takes that to heart. Desplat’s involvement on the soundtrack is featured prominently. “Isle of Dogs” marks the fourth collaboration between the director and the composer following “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Desplat won the Oscar for the latter in 2015 and was nominated for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” in 2009.
“Isle of Dogs” opens in select theaters March 23, courtesy of Fox Searchlight. Check out the complete track listing for the soundtrack below (via Amazon).