Wes Anderson’s ‘Isle of Dogs’ Soundtrack Revealed, Includes Music From Kurosawa’s ‘Seven Samurai’ and ‘Drunken Angels’

The soundtrack also marks the fourth collaboration between Anderson and Oscar winner Alexandre Desplat.

Wes Anderson’s “Isle of Dogs” is officially less than one month away from opening in select theaters, and if the ecstatic first reviews out of the Berlin Film Festival weren’t enough to get you excited, then the official soundtrack reveal certainly should. In addition to Alexandre Desplat’s original score, the “Isle of Dogs” soundtrack includes songs used by none other than Akira Kurosawa in films like “Seven Samurai” and “Drunken Angels.”

Anderson had said form the very beginning that Kurosawa would be a heavy influence on his second stop-motion effort, and the official soundtrack really takes that to heart. Desplat’s involvement on the soundtrack is featured prominently. “Isle of Dogs” marks the fourth collaboration between the director and the composer following “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “Moonrise Kingdom,” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” Desplat won the Oscar for the latter in 2015 and was nominated for “Fantastic Mr. Fox” in 2009.

“Isle of Dogs” opens in select theaters March 23, courtesy of Fox Searchlight. Check out the complete track listing for the soundtrack below (via Amazon).

1. Shinto Shrine (Alexandre Desplat)

2. Taiko Drumming (Kaoru Watanabe)

3. The Municipal Dome (Alexandre Desplat)

4. Six Months Later Dog + Dog – Fight (Alexandre Desplat) 5. The Hero Pack (Alexandre Desplat)

6. First Crash – Landing (Alexandre Desplat) 7. Kanbei & Katsushiro Kikuchiyo’s Mambo (from Seven Samurai) (Toho Symphony Orchestra)

8. Second Crash – Landing + Bath House + Beach Attack (Alexandre Desplat)

9. Nutmeg (Alexandre Desplat)

10. Kosame No Oka (from Drunken Angel) (David Mansfield)

11. I Won’t Hurt You (The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band)

12. Toshiro (Alexandre Desplat)

13. Jupiter and Oracle + Aboriginal Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

14. Sushi Scene (Alexandre Desplat)

15. Midnight Sleighride (from ‘The Lieutenant Kije Suite’) (The Sauter – Finegan Orchestra)

16. Pagoda Slide (Alexandre Desplat)

17. First Bath of a Stray Dog (Alexandre Desplat)

18. TV Drumming (Kaoru Watanabe)

19. Konbayashi Canine – Testing Laboratory (Alexandre Desplat)

20. Tokyo Shoe Shine Boy (Teruko Akatsuki)

21. Re – Election Night Parts 1