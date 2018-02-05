‘Westworld’ Season 2 Trailer Brings on the Badass Women and Warfare

HBO’s blood-soaked reimagining of the sci-fi classic will return in April.

“Westworld” would like to welcome you back for another season of backstabbing and bloodshed. But not until you’ve selected a white or black hat.

During the Super Bowl on Sunday, HBO unveiled the new trailer for Season 2, which will return this year. When last we left the series, it was revealed that what we had been watching occurred during multiple timelines, which allowed for the revelation that Dolores’ (Wood) love William (Simpson) had aged throughout his years of experience at the Westworld the park and had eventually become the psychotic rapist we know as The Man in Black (Harris). Dolores also remembered that she’s supposed to kill him (duh) and that she’s the legendary killer Wyatt. Meanwhile, Maeve (Newton) became a master of her programming and truly revolted, taking the train out of the park… until she didn’t and exited, presumably to find her daughter.

HBO had teased that a trailer would be forthcoming on Friday when it posted to its Twitter feed that the character Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) had unveiled a new narrative.

That sounds ominous. Sure enough, our first real look at Season 2 galloped onto our screens during the game, and the trailer was appropriately bloody and not just a little unsettling as familiar faces like The Man in Black (Ed Harris), Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), and Maeve (Thandie Newton) reminded us of the massive upheaval that occurred in Season 1. And of course, we were keen to get any glimpse of other theme park worlds, such as the promised Samurai World.

Take a look:

“Westworld” Season 2 will return on Sunday, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.