‘What We Do in the Shadows’ TV Series: Beanie Feldstein, Doug Jones, and More Join Taika Waititi’s FX Comedy

Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi are reimagining their cult movie

Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s “What We Do in the Shadows” television series is going to be in some very funny hands. Not only are the creators and stars of the cult favorite comedy film going to be involved behind the scenes (Waititi is directing, Clement is writing), but the cast in front of the camera is shaping up to be a winner. Variety confirms that “Lady Bird” breakout Beanie Feldstein and Guillermo del Toro’s go-to creature actor Doug Jones are joining the cast.

Feldstein was nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Ensemble as part of the cast of “Lady Bird,” where she earned rave reviews as the central character’s best friend Julie. She previously starred in a supporting role in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.” Jones has worked with del Toro numerous times, playing creates in “The Shape of Water,” “Hellboy,” and “Pan’s Labyrinth.” The actor currently stars as Saru in CBS All Access’ “Star Trek: Discovery.”

“What We Do in the Shadows” is also expanding its cast with Jake McDorman, who played the lead on CBS’ short-lived “Limitless” series, and Mark Proksch, who is a comedian and actor with credits on “The Office” and “Better Call Saul,” among others. Actors Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, and Harvey Guillen were all previously announced to star in Waititi and Clement’s television show, which will be a half-hour comedy on FX.

The television series isn’t the only “What We Do in the Shadows” content in development. Waititi and Celement are also at work on a film sequel called “We’re Wolves,” which will focus on werewolves instead of vampires.