‘Where Is Kyra?’ Trailer: Michelle Pfeiffer Gets Lost and Finds Her Comeback — Watch

Kiefer Sutherland co-stars in Andrew Dosunmu's new drama.

A year after it premiered at Sundance, “Where Is Kyra? has a trailer. Michelle Pfeiffer stars in Andrew Dosunmu’s follow-up to “Mother of George,” which has earned praise for its lead performance as well as the cinematography of Bradford Young (who shot “Mother of George” as well as “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints,” “Selma,” “Arrival,” and the upcoming “Solo: A Star Wars Story”). Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Andrew Dosunmu’s ‘Where Is Kyra?’ tells the story of Kyra Johnson, a middle-aged divorcee who moves into her elderly mother’s Brooklyn apartment while she looks for work and tries to get back on her feet. When her mother suddenly dies, Kyra is left without any support, both emotional and financial, and finds herself with very few options–none of them good. Despite a blossoming affair with a sympathetic neighbor (Sutherland) with struggles of his own, Kyra can’t accept that her once-tidy life has fallen apart, and she resorts to increasingly desperate measures to hold onto what little she has left.”

Kiefer Sutherland and Suzanne Shepherd co-star in the film, which Dosunmu co-wrote with Darci Picoult. “Where Is Kyra?” will receive a limited theatrical release on April 6.