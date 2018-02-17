Ellen DeGeneres Is Now A Reality TV Titan, Producing The Year’s Biggest New Unscripted Hit — Ratings Watch

"Ellen's Game of Games" is another huge smash, following her "Little Big Shots" juggernaut. Also: Winter Olympics leads the Live+3 TV ratings charts for the week ending Feb. 11, 2018.

Ellen DeGeneres has done it again. The star’s new NBC unscripted series “Ellen’s Game of Games” has become the biggest alternative series launch during the regular season in two years, since the premiere of the Peacock’s “Little Big Shots” — which DeGeneres also executive producers.

“Ellen’s Game of Games” features host DeGeneres (who executive producers through her A Very Good Television Production shingle) as she puts contestants through a wide variety of stunts, quizzes and games as first seen on her daytime talk show. “Game of Games” premiered on Jan. 2 with back-to-back episodes that averaged a strong 2.5 rating and 2.7 rating. The show was almost immediately renewed for a second season based on those numbers. Serving as the Tuesday night lead-in to “This Is Us,” the show has also benefited a bit from that hit’s halo.

“Ellen’s enthusiasm and energy is utterly infectious,” NBC Entertainment alternative president Paul Telegdy said when he renewed the show last month. “It’s been exciting to watch her antics supersized on a primetime stage.”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, “Little Big Shots” was an even bigger phenomenon when it premiered in 2016, and spawned the spinoff “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.” Like “Game of Games,” “Little Big Shots” was inspired by a segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where she features child performers.

Besides those two unscripted shows, DeGeneres is also an executive producer on ABC’s new comedy “Splitting Up Together” and Netflix’s animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ “Green Eggs and Ham.”

Meanwhile, the biggest story of the week, of course, was the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, which led the week’s ratings charts even though it didn’t start until last Thursday. The Opening Ceremonies averaged 29.2 million viewers on linear TV — making it the most-watched Friday night in four years, according to NBC, besting four World Series games, two NBA Finals games and all three Fridays of the Rio Olympics.

In cable, Atlanta ruled: Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was the top-rated program of the week (1.4 rating). And according to Xfinity, “This Is Us” continues as the most-watched show on demand.

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Feb. 11, 2018:

Total viewers ranker, week ending Feb. 4, 2018:

23.34 22.70 3 Winter Olympics Saturday Prime NBC 22.31 21.41 4 NCIS CBS 16.98 13.90 5 Winter Olympics Thursday Prime NBC 16.79 16.00 6 The Good Doctor ABC

15.07 9.64 7 This Is Us NBC 14.71 10.14 8 Bull CBS 14.12 10.90 9 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 11.65 8.39 10 Chicago Med NBC 10.62 7.36 11 Chicago PD NBC 10.56 7.25 12 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 10.33 7.33 13 9-1-1 Fox 10.22 6.64 14 Law & Order: SVU NBC 9.11 6.64 15 Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday CBS 8.68 7.28 16 The Blacklist NBC 8.64 6.35 17 Ellen’s Game of Games NBC 8.45 7.70 18 The Bachelor ABC 7.97 6.83 19 60 Minutes CBS 7.95 7.61 20 Scorpion CBS 7.91 5.55 21 Kevin Can Wait CBS 7.78 6.96 22 Man With a Plan CBS 7.20 6.47 23 The Middle ABC 7.12 5.63 tie Celebrity Big Brother Thursday CBS 7.12 5.50 25 The Wall NBC 7.10 6.75

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Feb. 5-11, 2018:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 9-1-1 Fox 3 The Good Doctor ABC 4 The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story FX 5 Game of Thrones HBO 6 Shameless Showtime 7 Big Brother: Celebrity Edition CBS 8 The Resident Fox 9 Homeland Showtime 10 Married At First Sight FYI 11 The Alienist TNT 12 Law & Order: SVU NBC 13 The Chi Showtime 14 Grey’s Anatomy ABC 15 The X-Files Fox 16 The Bachelor ABC 17 The Simpsons Fox 18 Grown-ish Freeform 19 Divorce HBO 20 The Big Bang Theory CBS

