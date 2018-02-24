‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ NBA All-Star Game Lead Winter Olympics Counterprogramming — Ratings Watch

Reality rules, as only two scripted series (both repeats) make it on to the Top 25 ranker for the week ending Feb. 18, 2018.

NBC’s Winter Olympics juggernaut from PyeongChang, South Korea, continued to dominate the primetime ratings for the week ending February 18, but audiences not feeling the Olympic fever had plenty of other options — particularly of the unscripted variety.

The night of Tuesday, Feb. 13 was the most-watched night of the Olympics last week, featuring Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin going for gold. All seven nights of the Olympics were the top-rated programs of the week, among both adults 18-49 and viewers. Viewership is down from the 2014 Sochi Games, although still solid. Here’s a side-by-side comparison so far from NBC:

WINTER OLYMPICS PRIMETIME TOTAL AUDIENCE DELIVERY

2018 Viewership 2014 Viewership

Opening Thur. 17.2 million 20.0 million

First Fri. 28.3 million 31.7 million

First Sat. 24.2 million 25.1 million

First Sun. 26.0 million 26.3 million

First Mon. 22.3 million 22.4 million

First Tues. 22.6 million 23.7 million

First Wed. 19.2 million 20.8 million

Mid. Thur. 19.3 million 22.9 million

Mid. Fri. 19.2 million 19.2 million

Mid. Sat. 16.1 million 17.1 million

Mid. Sun. 18.2 million 21.3 million

2nd Mon. 18.6 million 23.5 million

2nd Tues. 20.5 million 18.9 million

2nd Wed. 16.4 million 20.2 million

Final Thur. 17.6 million 20.3 million

Average 20.6 million 22.4 million

With scripted programming mostly on hold or in repeats, it was sports and reality TV that dominated the week’s rankers. The NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, was the top-rated program outside of the Olympics, followed by ABC’s “The Bachelor” and then four nights of CBS’ special “Celebrity Big Brother.” In cable, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was the top-rated program of the week, while MTV’s “Teen Mom,” Discovery’s “Gold Rush,” USA’s “WWE Raw,” Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and VH1’s “Love and Hip-Hop Miami” also made the top 25.

According to Xfinity, viewers used the break in original fare to catch up on “The Sopranos,” which made it back on to the list of top video on-demand shows last week, as well as a big leap for “Celebrity Big Brother” and a new entrant in Starz’s “Counterpart.”

Here are this week’s rankers:

Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Feb. 18, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD RATING WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY RATING 1 Winter Olympics Tuesday Prime NBC 5.4 5.2 2 Winter Olympics Monday Prime NBC 5.3 5.2 3 Winter Olympics Wednesday Prime NBC 4.1 4.0 tie Winter Olympics Thursday Prime NBC 4.1 3.9 5 Winter Olympics Friday Prime NBC 4.0 3.8 6 Winter Olympics Sunday Prime NBC 3.9 3.8 7 Winter Olympics Saturday Prime NBC 3.6 3.5 8 2018 NBA All-Star Game TNT 2.8 2.8 9 NBA All-Star Saturday Night TNT 2.2 2.1 10 The Bachelor ABC 2.0 1.5 11 Celebrity Big Brother Monday CBS 1.7 1.3 12 Celebrity Big Brother Friday CBS 1.6 1.0 tie Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday CBS 1.6 1.3 tie Celebrity Big Brother Sunday CBS 1.6 1.2 15 Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo 1.3 0.9 tie Teen Mom MTV 1.3 0.6 17 The Amazing Race CBS 1.2 0.9 tie The Big Bang Theory 8 p.m. CBS 1.2 1.1 tie Gold Rush Discovery 1.2 0.9 tie NBA Basketball: Cavaliers vs. Thunder TNT 1.2 1.2 tie WWE Raw USA 1.2 1.1 22 The Bachelor Winter Games Tuesday ABC 1.1 0.8 tie Shark Tank ABC 1.1 0.7 tie 20/20 Special: Roseanne Returns ABC 1.1 0.8 tie Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Bravo 1.1 0.5 tie Young Sheldon CBS 1.1 1.0 tie The Big Bang Theory 9 p.m. CBS 1.1 1.1 tie Love & Hip Hop Miami VH1 1.1 0.8

Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research

CBS

Total viewers ranker, week ending Feb. 18, 2018:

RANK SHOW & NETWORK LIVE+3

DAYS

DVR/VOD WATCHED

LIVE/

SAME

DAY 1 Winter Olympics Tuesday Prime NBC 21.30 20.53 2 Winter Olympics Monday Prime NBC

20.91 20.33 3 Winter Olympics Wednesday Prime NBC 17.59 17.08 4 Winter Olympics Friday Prime NBC 17.23 16.59 5 Winter Olympics Sunday Prime NBC 16.88 16.38 6 Winter Olympics Thursday Prime NBC

16.82 16.22 7 Winter Olympics Saturday Prime NBC 14.99 14.53 8 60 Minutes CBS 8.00 7.51 9 The Big Bang Theory 8 p.m. CBS 7.71 7.40 10 Young Sheldon CBS 7.46 7.11 11 NCIS CBS 7.29 6.95 12 The Bachelor ABC 7.00 5.96 13 2018 NBA All-Star Game TNT 6.62 6.47 14 The Big Bang Theory 9 p.m. CBS 6.39 6.12 15 Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday CBS 6.16 5.21 16 Celebrity Big Brother Monday CBS 6.10 5.16 17 Celebrity Big Brother Sunday CBS 5.97 4.91 18 Bull CBS 5.89 5.58 19 Celebrity Big Brother Friday CBS 5.88 4.38 20 The Amazing Race CBS 5.58 4.11 21 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 5.45 5.10 22 America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC 5.38 5.04 23 The Good Doctor ABC 5.27 4.74 tie Mom CBS 5.26 4.97 25 NBA All-Star Saturday Night TNT 4.86 4.68

Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research

ABC

Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:

Top 20 TV Series, Feb. 12-18, 2018:

RANK SHOW NETWORK 1 This Is Us NBC 2 Game of Thrones HBO 3 Celebrity Big Brother CBS 4 Homeland Showtime 5 The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story FX 6 9-1-1 Fox 7 The Good Doctor ABC 8 The Bachelor Winter Games ABC 9 The Chi Showtime 10 Divorce HBO 11 Shameless Showtime 12 The Simpsons Fox 13 The Alienist TNT 14 Grown-ish Freeform 15 The Bachelor ABC 16 Family Guy Adult Swim 17 Keeping Up with the Kardashians E! 18 Teen Mom O.G. MTV 19 The Sopranos HBO 20 Counterpart Starz

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.