‘The Bachelor,’ ‘Celebrity Big Brother,’ NBA All-Star Game Lead Winter Olympics Counterprogramming — Ratings Watch

NBC’s Winter Olympics juggernaut from PyeongChang, South Korea, continued to dominate the primetime ratings for the week ending February 18, but audiences not feeling the Olympic fever had plenty of other options — particularly of the unscripted variety.
The night of Tuesday, Feb. 13 was the most-watched night of the Olympics last week, featuring Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin going for gold. All seven nights of the Olympics were the top-rated programs of the week, among both adults 18-49 and viewers. Viewership is down from the 2014 Sochi Games, although still solid. Here’s a side-by-side comparison so far from NBC:
WINTER OLYMPICS PRIMETIME TOTAL AUDIENCE DELIVERY
2018 Viewership 2014 Viewership
Opening Thur. 17.2 million 20.0 million
First Fri. 28.3 million 31.7 million
First Sat. 24.2 million 25.1 million
First Sun. 26.0 million 26.3 million
First Mon. 22.3 million 22.4 million
First Tues. 22.6 million 23.7 million
First Wed. 19.2 million 20.8 million
Mid. Thur. 19.3 million 22.9 million
Mid. Fri. 19.2 million 19.2 million
Mid. Sat. 16.1 million 17.1 million
Mid. Sun. 18.2 million 21.3 million
2nd Mon. 18.6 million 23.5 million
2nd Tues. 20.5 million 18.9 million
2nd Wed. 16.4 million 20.2 million
Final Thur. 17.6 million 20.3 million
Average 20.6 million 22.4 million
With scripted programming mostly on hold or in repeats, it was sports and reality TV that dominated the week’s rankers. The NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 18, was the top-rated program outside of the Olympics, followed by ABC’s “The Bachelor” and then four nights of CBS’ special “Celebrity Big Brother.” In cable, Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Atlanta” was the top-rated program of the week, while MTV’s “Teen Mom,” Discovery’s “Gold Rush,” USA’s “WWE Raw,” Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and VH1’s “Love and Hip-Hop Miami” also made the top 25.
According to Xfinity, viewers used the break in original fare to catch up on “The Sopranos,” which made it back on to the list of top video on-demand shows last week, as well as a big leap for “Celebrity Big Brother” and a new entrant in Starz’s “Counterpart.”
Here are this week’s rankers:
Adults 18-49 ranker, week ending Feb. 18, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
RATING
|
WATCHED
RATING
|
1
|
Winter Olympics Tuesday Prime NBC
|
5.4
|
5.2
|
2
|
Winter Olympics Monday Prime NBC
|
5.3
|
5.2
|
3
|
Winter Olympics Wednesday Prime NBC
|4.1
|
4.0
|
tie
|
Winter Olympics Thursday Prime NBC
|
4.1
|
3.9
|
5
|
Winter Olympics Friday Prime NBC
|
4.0
|
3.8
|
6
|
Winter Olympics Sunday Prime NBC
|
3.9
|
3.8
|
7
|
Winter Olympics Saturday Prime NBC
|
3.6
|
3.5
|
8
|
2018 NBA All-Star Game TNT
|
2.8
|
2.8
|
9
|
NBA All-Star Saturday Night TNT
|
2.2
|
2.1
|
10
|
The Bachelor ABC
|
2.0
|
1.5
|
11
|
Celebrity Big Brother Monday CBS
|
1.7
|
1.3
|
12
|
Celebrity Big Brother Friday CBS
|
1.6
|
1.0
|
tie
|
Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday CBS
|
1.6
|
1.3
|
tie
|
Celebrity Big Brother Sunday CBS
|
1.6
|
1.2
|
15
|
Real Housewives of Atlanta Bravo
|
1.3
|
0.9
|
tie
|
Teen Mom MTV
|
1.3
|
0.6
|
17
|
The Amazing Race CBS
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory 8 p.m. CBS
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
tie
|
Gold Rush Discovery
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
tie
|
NBA Basketball: Cavaliers vs. Thunder TNT
|
1.2
|
1.2
|
tie
|
WWE Raw USA
|
1.2
|
1.1
|
22
|
The Bachelor Winter Games Tuesday ABC
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
tie
|
Shark Tank ABC
|
1.1
|
0.7
|
tie
|
20/20 Special: Roseanne Returns ABC
|
1.1
|
0.8
|
tie
|
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Bravo
|
1.1
|
0.5
|
tie
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
1.1
|
1.0
|
tie
|
The Big Bang Theory 9 p.m. CBS
|
1.1
|
1.1
|
tie
|
Love & Hip Hop Miami VH1
|
1.1
|
0.8
|Adults 18-49; ratings points. Source: Nielsen Media Research
CBS
Total viewers ranker, week ending Feb. 18, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW & NETWORK
|
LIVE+3
|
WATCHED
|
1
|
Winter Olympics Tuesday Prime NBC
|
21.30
|
20.53
|
2
|
Winter Olympics Monday Prime NBC
|
20.91
|
20.33
|
3
|
Winter Olympics Wednesday Prime NBC
|17.59
|
17.08
|
4
|
Winter Olympics Friday Prime NBC
|
17.23
|
16.59
|
5
|
Winter Olympics Sunday Prime NBC
|16.88
|
16.38
|
6
|
Winter Olympics Thursday Prime NBC
|
16.82
|
16.22
|
7
|
Winter Olympics Saturday Prime NBC
|
14.99
|
14.53
|
8
|
60 Minutes CBS
|
8.00
|
7.51
|
9
|
The Big Bang Theory 8 p.m. CBS
|
7.71
|
7.40
|
10
|
Young Sheldon CBS
|
7.46
|
7.11
|
11
|
NCIS CBS
|
7.29
|
6.95
|
12
|
The Bachelor ABC
|
7.00
|
5.96
|
13
|
2018 NBA All-Star Game TNT
|
6.62
|
6.47
|14
|
The Big Bang Theory 9 p.m. CBS
|
6.39
|
6.12
|
15
|
Celebrity Big Brother Wednesday CBS
|
6.16
|
5.21
|
16
|
Celebrity Big Brother Monday CBS
|
6.10
|
5.16
|
17
|
Celebrity Big Brother Sunday CBS
|
5.97
|
4.91
|
18
|
Bull CBS
|
5.89
|
5.58
|
19
|
Celebrity Big Brother Friday CBS
|
5.88
|
4.38
|
20
|
The Amazing Race CBS
|
5.58
|
4.11
|
21
|
NCIS: New Orleans CBS
|
5.45
|
5.10
|
22
|
America’s Funniest Home Videos ABC
|
5.38
|
5.04
|
23
|
The Good Doctor ABC
|
5.27
|
4.74
|
tie
|
Mom CBS
|
5.26
|
4.97
|
25
|
NBA All-Star Saturday Night TNT
|
4.86
|
4.68
|Total viewers; in millions. Source: Nielsen Media Research
ABC
Here is this week’s Xfinity On Demand ranker:
Top 20 TV Series, Feb. 12-18, 2018:
|
RANK
|
SHOW
|
NETWORK
|
1
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2
|
Game of Thrones
|
HBO
|
3
|
Celebrity Big Brother
|CBS
|
4
|
Homeland
|
Showtime
|
5
|
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
|FX
|
6
|
9-1-1
|
Fox
|
7
|
The Good Doctor
|ABC
|
8
|
The Bachelor Winter Games
|
ABC
|
9
|
The Chi
|
Showtime
|
10
|
Divorce
|
HBO
|
11
|
Shameless
|
Showtime
|
12
|
The Simpsons
|
Fox
|
13
|
The Alienist
|
TNT
|
14
|
Grown-ish
|
Freeform
|
15
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
16
|
Family Guy
|
Adult Swim
|
17
|Keeping Up with the Kardashians
|
E!
|
18
|
Teen Mom O.G.
|
MTV
|
19
|
The Sopranos
|
HBO
|
20
|
Counterpart
|
Starz
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest TV news! Sign up for our TV email newsletter here.