‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ First Trailer: Because John C. Reilly Deserves A Movie Franchise Of His Own

Sarah Silverman returns and joins newcomer Taraji P. Henson in the sequel to Disney's 2012 animated hit.

If Will Ferrell refuses to make the “Step Brothers” sequel, then we’re just going to have to put our faith in Walt Disney Studios Animation to give John C. Reilly a movie franchise of his own. The company brings Reilly and co-star Sarah Silverman back to the big screen this fall in “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” the sequel to the 2012 animated hit that earned an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature.

“Wreck-It Ralph 2” sends Reilly’s bad-guy-turned-good outside of his video arcade game and into the uncharted world of the internet, which includes social media and apps. Ralph is joined by Silverman’s Vanellope von Schweetz as the two set out a mission to find a replacement part that could save Vanellope’s video game from ending. Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer reprise their voice roles from the original, while Taraji P. Henson and James Corden join the cast.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2” opens in theaters nationwide November 21. Watch the first trailer below.