‘Yellowstone’ Trailer: Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner Team Up for Modern Cowboy TV Drama

Whether it’s the movies he’s written, “Sicario” or “Hell or High Water,” or his directorial debut “Wind River,” Taylor Sheridan has based a thriving career on examining the true nature of masculinity. “Yellowstone,” his debut TV series for the ever-growing Paramount Network is the latest entry in Sheridan projects trying to figure out whether all men are bad or good.

In case there was any doubt, this first trailer closes with Gil Birmingham’s character actually saying, “All men are bad. But some of us try real hard to be good.” (Presumably, there’s more to wrestle with in the rest of the ten episodes of “Yellowstone,” but this sneak peek is light on plot details.)

Kevin Costner stars as John Dutton, the patriarch of a Montana ranching family, trying to keep his business afloat during a particularly trying economic downswing. As outside forces encroach on the Duttons’ literal and figurative territory, it looks like there are some explosive consequences.

Aside from Costner, “Yellowstone” also stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes as other members of the Dutton family.

Watch the trailer (featuring a rodeo, irresponsible lighter fluid usage, and very angry-looking Danny Huston) below:

“Yellowstone” premieres this June on the Paramount Network.

