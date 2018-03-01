‘Under the Silver Lake’ First Details: ‘It Follows’ Director Returns This Summer With Andrew Garfield and Neo-Noir Crime

Writer-director David Robert Mitchell joins forces with A24 to return to theaters for the first time since "It Follows" became an indie hit in 2015.

Three years after the release of “It Follows,” director David Robert Mitchell is finally ready to return to the big screen. A24 has announced that Mitchell’s neo-noir crime thriller “Under the Silver Lake” will debut in select New York and Los Angeles theaters June 22, followed by a nationwide expansion in the following weeks. The film stars Andrew Garfield, Riley Keough, and Topher Grace.

The June 2018 release date makes “Under the Silver Lake” a major contender to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. “It Follows” premiered at Cannes in 2014 in the International Critics’ Week sidebar. “Silver Lake” could find Mitchell in the Cannes competition lineup for the first time. A24 took a similar approach with “Good Time” last year. The Safdie Brothers’ film competed for the Palme d’Or last May before opening over the summer in August.

The official synopsis from A24 for “Under the Silver Lake” reads as follows:

Sam (Garfield), an affable but aimless young man, becomes an unwitting detective who quickly finds himself in over his head as he investigates the mysterious disappearance of his beautiful neighbor (Keough), with whom he has fallen in love. As he combs through East Los Angeles searching for any kind of clues he can find, he stumbles upon a larger, more sinister conspiracy than he ever imagined, involving billionaires, celebrities, urban myths, and even pop culture as we know it.

The current runtime for “Under the Silver Lake” is 139 minutes, although A24 notes that the film is still being worked on in the editing room. The film currently has no rating from the MPAA. Similar to “It Follows,” the neo-noir is shot by cinematographer Mike Gioulakis, edited by Julio C. Perez IV, and scored by Disasterpeace. Mitchell also wrote the screenplay.

In addition to announcing “Silver Lake’s” opening date, A24 has revealed that Bo Burnham’s acclaimed Sundance directorial debut “Eighth Grade” will open in select theaters July 13.

