’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Premiere Date: Netflix Announces the Return — Watch

The show returns on May 18.

One of last year’s most talked-about shows is officially returning, as Netflix has announced that “13 Reasons Why” season two will premiere on May 18. The drama’s first season, which garnered acclaim and controversy in nearly equal measure for its depiction of the aftermath of a teenager’s suicide, earned Katherine Langford a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. Watch the announcement video below.

Here’s a synopsis: “Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of our characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery. Liberty High prepares to go on trial, but someone will stop at nothing to keep the truth surrounding Hannah’s death concealed. A series of ominous polaroids lead Clay and his classmates to uncover a sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up.”

In addition to the announcement, Netflix has also released a number of resources for watching the show. The website 13reasonswhy.info includes a crisis text line, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, a discussion guide, and links to other resources.