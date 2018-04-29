Bill Maher Tells ‘Dear Friend’ Roseanne Barr She ‘Impulse-Purchased a Trump’ — Watch

He thinks she'll have buyer's remorse sooner rather than later.

Bill Maher and Roseanne Barr are longtime friends, and so it was with genuine affection that he turned his most recent “New Rules” segment into an open letter to her. Barr, whose recently returned sitcom “Roseanne” has proven to be a ratings juggernaut, is also an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump — something that makes no sense to Maher. “You saw a miracle product on TV and you ordered it,” he said. “You impulse-purchased a Trump.”

“It promised to drain swamps, build walls, and make things great again, but you got it home and it flooded your basement, maxed out your credit cards, and dropped your phone in the toilet,” Maher added.

Barr’s character on “Roseanne” is a member of the working class, making her an avatar for Trump’s base. “Like it or not,” Maher said, “you are now the face of the Trump supporter because you really do speak for a certain kind of American who knows they’re being screwed by someone, they just don’t know who. But here’s what you’re missing about Trump: When he says he’s ‘looking out for ‘the little guy,’ he’s talking about his dick. And as your friend, Roseanne, I must remind you of something very important: You’re a socialist! You’ve been one for 30 years.”

He then pointed toward a number of comments Barr had made to that effect over the years, including suggesting a “maximum wage.”

“I get that you were mad as hell and wanted to throw a monkey wrench into the whole works, and I won’t judge that,” Maher continued. “But if in the next six months you don’t see Trump’s magic starting to work for you, if you’re still trading pills and driving an Uber, wouldn’t the more realistic plot line for season two be your disillusionment with Donald Trump?” Watch the full segment below.