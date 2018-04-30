Daytime Emmy Awards Winners: ‘Days of Our Lives,’ Steve Harvey Lead Tally (Full List)

"Days" won five awards on Sunday night, including outstanding daytime drama, while CBS led all networks.

NBC’s sole daytime soap opera, “Days of Our Lives,” led all series at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards. The sudser, now in its 53rd year, won five Emmys at the 2018 event, including outstanding drama series. The show paced far ahead of competitors “General Hospital” and “The Young and the Restless,” both of which received two wins on Sunday night.

“Days” also won for outstanding writing and outstanding directing, as well as lead actor (James Reynolds).

CBS led all networks overall, with six wins (seven if you include “Entertainment Tonight,” which is produced by CBS TV Distribution but is actually syndicated). The Eye’s wins included outstanding game show (“The Price Is Right”) and outstanding talk show — entertainment (“The Talk”).

Among hosts, “Let’s Make a Deal’s” Wayne Brady won for outstanding game show host, while Steve Harvey won as outstanding informative talk show host for his syndicated “Steve.” In outstanding entertainment talk show host, “The Real” team of Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley won.

In the competitive daytime news race, ABC’s “Good Morning America” was victorious.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), which is separate from the west coast Television Academy that administers the Primetime Emmys, is behind the Daytime awards. The show is no longer televised, but was held on Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California. Mario Lopez (“Extra”) and Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) hosted.

The Daytime Emmy Awards recognize outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television and are presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2017 calendar year.

Here are this year’s winners:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Digital Daytime Drama Series

“The Bay The Series” (Amazon)

Outstanding Culinary Program

“A Chef’s Life” (PBS)

Outstanding Game Show

“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

“Judge Mathis” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Morning Program

“Good Morning America” (ABC)

Outstanding Morning Program in Spanish

“Despierta America” (Univision)

Outstanding Talk Show — Informative

“Dr. Oz” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Talk Show — Entertainment

“The Talk” (CBS)

Outstanding Entertainment Program in Spanish

“Destinos” (CNN en Español)

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

“Entertainment Tonight” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Eileen Davidson, as Ashley Abbott — “ The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

James Reynolds, as Abe Carver — “ Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Camryn Grimes, as Mariah Copeland — “The Young and the Restless” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Greg Vaughan, as Eric Brady — “ Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Chloe Lanier, as Nelle Benson — “General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Rome Flynn, as Zende Forrester — “ The Bold and the Beautiful” (CBS)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Vernee Watson, as Stella Henry — “General Hospital” (ABC)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Lidia Bastianich, Host, “Lidia’s Kitchen” (PBS)

Outstanding Daytime Talent in a Spanish Language Program

Lili Estefan, Host, “El Gordo y la Flaca” (Univision)

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Outstanding Game Show Host

Wayne Brady, Host, “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS)

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Steve Harvey, Host, “Steve” (Syndicated)

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Co-Hosts, “The Real” (Syndicated)

Outstanding Drama Series Writing Team

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)

Outstanding Drama Series Directing Team

“Days of Our Lives” (NBC)